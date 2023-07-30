Men, What Do Women Do That Gives You “The Ick?” Here’s What Guys Had to Say.
by Matthew Gilligan
“When you’re with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you’re alone, like making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they normally would not make. Have had it in more than one relationship.
Like… what is that about?”
Yes.
“The silent treatment is a**sive.
It’s okay to say “I need space. I will reach out to you when I’m ready” I will never understand how someone can be super close with somebody and punish them with silence while they know the other person is left physically sick over it.
Just communicate. It’s not that hard.”
Just let it go.
“It’s like they can not let things be.
They have to be condescending or act holier than thou for no reason over things that genuinely do not matter.
“Ughhhh my co worker just called out.”
“Are you even working today”
“No, I’m off but like why is she calling out?”
Like what? How does it affect you in any way then?”
Not a good look.
“My friend has these and thinks she looks horrible without them. Like with normal natural lashes.
That everyone else has. It’s almost like some kind of dysmorphia. I don’t have the heart to tell her she looks ridiculous.”
All about them.
“Always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her.
Not even like how was your day or are you ok, just always about them and the attention.”
Pass on that.
“I know a woman who has been married about 16 years and she acts like her laziness, lack of willpower and poor fanancial decisions are funny and cute and just a quirk she has.
She shuffles away like a child when her husband wants to confront her with anything and hides under blankets. She just acts like she didn’t know any better. He stays because she has never really worked so she would take everything.”
Strings attached.
“Only loving with strings attached.
Not having equal expectations in a relationship.
Not contributing equally to a relationship.”
All lit up.
“Gaslighting.
My god my ex was so bad for that, and other girls I’ve seen.
You try to have a serious conversation about something they are doing that is wrong or disrespectful, then all of a sudden you’re defending yourself in some way or another.”
Manipulative.
“Faking feelings/interest/enjoyment/etc to get something out of a guy.
Anything that is disingenuous done in a calculated manipulate way.
Very gross.”
All over the place.
“Go psycho over something stupid, then 45 seconds after the argument do a complete 180 and chase you around the house wanting to apologize, then spin back 180 when you say you just need a few minutes to cool off.”
Stay away from that.
“When they use social media to badmouth their exes because they know all their Facebook friends will jump to their defence without even knowing the context.”
