‘She looked shocked.’ Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Not Wanting to Play a Game That His Girlfriend Spent Two Years Creating
If someone, especially your partner, goes to a lot of trouble to create something and wants you to try it out, you smile, say YES, and go along with the program.
Or, at least that’s what I’d do…
But this guy had other thoughts and wasn’t feeling the game his girlfriend created.
Did he act like an a**hole?
Check out what he had to say so you can make up your mind.
AITA for not wanting to play a game my girlfriend created?
“My (27) gf(24) has been working on a visual novel game as a side project for almost 2 years and recently finished it.
She wanted me to play it but I initially declined since I’m not into visual novels or reading long stories but after she begged, I gave it a try and played for a good 15 mins. Now I can tell she put in a lot of effort in the writing and the art and it was a good start but I just got tired of reading and stopped. She asked what I thought and wanted me to eventually finish it and tell her what I thought about the choices and the endings but I told her I had no plans to.
She looked shocked and asked if it was boring, I told her no, it’s just that I’m just not into this type of genre and she knows i’m not into reading but asked me to make an exception this time since she made it. I got upset because I think she is being childish and wants to blackmail me into doing something I don’t want. After I made it clear I wasn’t continuing, she hasn’t talked to me.
I already know that she is talented and smart so just because I don’t want to play it doesn’t mean I dont support her. Some of my friends agree she’s being immature but others think I should be more supportive.
So AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
Come on man… play the effing game!
