‘She tried to actually mother me.’ He Made His Dad’s Much Younger Fiancée Cry After She Treated Him With Disrespect. Is He a Jerk?

AITA for making my dad’s fiancée cry?
“My father (54m) and his fiancé (30f) have been together for about 6 years now. When they first got together, I (17m at the time) was still living at home.
She moved in about a month into their relationship, and I didn’t have a problem with her at first, until she tried to actually mother me. I’m not talking about giving advice or being a supportive role model, more like giving me a 9:00 curfew (I live in a rural town so that’s a joke) and cleaning up after HER dog has an accident. Everytime I’d bring it up to my dad, he’d say “Just try, for me.” Needless to say, I moved out soon after.
Fast forward to a week ago. My dad invites me over for dinner, out of nowhere, as we haven’t spoken in quite some time. I hesitantly accept, and spend the following few days trying to prepare myself for what they’re going to say. I show up that night, bottle of wine in hand, anxious out of my mind.
The night goes on for a few hours, us exchanging small talk, until I can’t take it anymore and ask why they invited me. My dad said that they were getting married and wanted me to be his best man. I’m not going to lie, I laughed. Hard. This turned into the fiancé crying because she thinks that I don’t like her, and I told her she was correct.
It should also be said that given the option between me or his fiancé, my dad would choose her in a heartbeat. For example, I went on a two-day camping trip. I had a spot in the garage for my car when I left, she had it when I got back until I moved out. And I really only care about that because hail damage.”
