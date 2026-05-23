Fast Food Worker Plans to Report Manager After Being Told to Stop Drinking Water During Shifts

Some managers really do forget employees are actual human beings.

This student had worked at the same fast-food place for more than two years without problems. But after a new manager took over, things quickly started going downhill.

First, the manager tried to pressure her into working on her graduation day. Then she started complaining about the employee taking quick bathroom breaks during long shifts.

But it was when the manager suggested she stop drinking water and hold her pee for an entire shift that the employee finally snapped.

Read on to see why she ended up calling the manager “delusional.”

AITA for telling my manager she’s delusional if she thinks I’m going to hold my pee I (F23) am in the UK. I just finished my last year of university and am starting my masters after summer. Since first year, I’ve been working in a fast food place that mostly hires students. Because of working there for over 2 years, I cannot be fired without a good reason. Lately, our old manager quit and a new one started. She’s been problematic ever since.

Everyone else has been understanding of the situation.

The owner of the place is a single mom in her 40s and she’s been wonderful. She knows she hires mostly students, thus our exam dates or graduation dates are always booked off and are untouchable. Well, the new manager tried to make me to come into work on the day of my graduation. She was surprised when she got a firm no. I am someone with a small bladder, and I go to the restroom quite often. It’s not a problem though, as I never leave when it’s busy or we have customers waiting. I always wait when we have a second to spare.

The new manager offered her a suggestion.

Just the other day, our manager got super snappy with me and my toilet going (we’re talking 2-3 times a during 8 hour shift for literally 2 minutes). She suggested I should hold it and not drink water to stop going to toilet. I told her she’s delusional if she thinks I’m going to hold it for 8 hours. I now feel kind of bad for telling her she was delusional but I’ve just about had it with her, and I’m going to complain to the owner. AITA?

Wow! That’s quite a way to handle it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about her new manager.

According to this person, holding it can be bad for your health.

Here’s someone who can confirm firsthand that holding it causes permanent damage.

This reader thinks she needs to report it the owner.

Yet another person who would speak to the owner.

Let’s be real here. Telling employees not to drink water and hold their pee during an eight-hour shift is ridiculous.

This was not someone disappearing for half an hour every day or leaving coworkers hanging during rushes. She was taking quick bathroom breaks as every normal human being does.

Managers who power-trip over something as small as this usually end up creating big problems for themselves down the line.

Calling the owner sounds like the right move here.