Cashier Stays Calm During Argument Over Sale Sign, Until Store Alarms Reveal What Customer’s Child Was Hiding

Some customers will argue with employees over absolutely anything if they think it might save them a few extra dollars.

This retail manager recently watched one of the store’s best cashiers handle a difficult customer during a large transaction. Even after the cashier saved the woman over $100 through coupons and discounts, the customer suddenly became angry over a sale sign she clearly misunderstood.

Then, rather than accepting the explanation, he started insulting the cashier and demanding prices the store was never offering.

The cashier remained calm through it all. But the customer’s dramatic exit took an unexpected turn once the store alarms started going off.

Read on to see what happened next.

Belligerent customer tries to bully our top cashier while she really should have been watching her kids. I’m a manager at a well-known clothing/apparel store. We get a lot of interesting customers. A customer and her kids were at the register with one of our strongest cashiers, a quiet, but friendly older woman with quite a few years of experience under her belt. I was working on something at a nearby counter throughout the exchange.

The woman just couldn’t take her savings and go.

The customer had around $400 worth of merchandise to purchase, and my cashier was going above and beyond in order to use every coupon the customer had across multiple transactions. The final total came to around $260, so she had saved quite a lot of money already. Customer: I thought these tops were $4. Cashier: Oh, no, they’re $4 if you buy three. You only bought two. Customer: That’s not what the sign says. It just says $4. Cashier: Well, let’s go see.

When they get to the sign, the customer still doesn’t understand.

The cashier takes the customer to the sign, which was right near the cash wrap. The sign, sitting right in the middle of the tank tops in question, states “Ribbed Tanks, 3 for $4 each” in large text and “2 for $5 each” in smaller text, and they are the only tanks on the table. Customer: So this says that the shirts on this table are $4 if you buy three. Well I also got this shirt (she pointed to a short-sleeved shirt that was on the back side of the table on lower shelves), so they are all $4. Cashier: No, it’s just the tanks. You only have two tanks, so they are $5, and that shirt is not on sale.

At this point, the manager is watching closely.

Customer: No! (She gestures emphatically across the store to the sign, as they’ve made their way back to the cash register at this point.) That’s not what it says! Can’t you read? Cashier: Yes ma’am, it is. I’m watching carefully at this point, as the customer begins to get upset. The cashier handles the situation very cooly, but I’m starting to think I might need to intervene. Customer: Your signs are SO misleading! I can’t believe you’re not going to honor your prices!

The woman refuses to give in.

Cashier: The sign says $4 when you buy 3. Customer: They are $4! (She’s gesturing this entire time. It’s really irritating to me.) Cashier: Yes, when you buy three of the same shirt. Customer: I don’t know why I shop here! This store is horrible!

Frustrated, the cashier spelled out her two options.

Cashier: I’m sorry you’re disappointed. Did you want me to take off those tanks? Customer: No, I want them for $4. Cashier: Unfortunately they’re not $4 unless you buy three. Unless you want to get a third, I can either take them off or give them to you for $5 each. It’s up to you. Such an awesome cashier. I LOVE employees like this.

She should’ve been watching her child.

The customer continues to whine throughout the rest of the transaction, after having the cashier remove the shirts from the bill. She pays and goes to leave, when the detectors at the door begin to activate as her sons pass through. I check her merchandise and find no electronic tags left on her clothing. Complaining, she walks through the door herself and with her bags and does not set off the alarm. When her child follows suit, however, the system lights up. She pulls a shirt out from his pants, throws it at me, and leaves in a huff. Um, bye then!

Wow! She’s apparently teaching them young.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This reader thinks the cashier read a certain book.

Here’s someone who works for that same store.

According to this comment, the mom did it on purpose.

For this person, the age of the kid matters.

Some parents really need to have their heads examined.

This woman spent so much time arguing and trying to bully a cashier over a sale sign that she completely missed what her own kid was doing right beside her.

Meanwhile, the cashier kept her cool the entire time and handled the situation far better than most people probably would have.

At the end of the day, that cashier handled herself like an absolute rockstar, and the manager should treat her to lunch.