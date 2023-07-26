Why Did You Cut Off Contact With Your Family Members? People Shared Their Stories.
A lot of us have probably had moments in our lives when we were incredibly frustrated and thought about never talking to our family members again…but those are just words…
But sometimes people actually completely cut off ties with their family members because they just can’t deal with them anymore.
Check out these stories from AskReddit users who said enough is enough.
The stepfather.
“My new stepfather in a d**nken rage tried to choke me out because I did not agree with his views.
My mother did nothing to stop it and took his side.
22 years later have not spoken to anyone in my family.”
Troubled.
“I grew up in a troubled household and when I was finally able to move out I started slowing distancing myself.
My mom went off the deep end. She started out by accusing me of sleeping with every single person I know (yes, EVERY person),coming up with outlandish stories for why I was an awful person, threatening suicide.
When I cut her off completely she started stalking me. I changed my number and moved to a new state, I did not give anyone,including my brother, my new home address, and started receiving cards in the mail from her last year.”
Better off for it.
“My sister was cut off about 10 years ago after several incidents involving her spreading rumors about me at my work for a third time. She told one of my boss that I was a hard drug user (I never touch the stuff).
She kept doing that after I warned her. I cut off the rest of my family when I confronted them about multiple historical events of physical a**se and t**ture from when I was a kid.
They refused to talk about it and were verbally abusive about it. I cut them off about 5 years ago and my life has taken a positive turn since.”
Didn’t need the stress.
“Just stress. Every phone call, every visit, holidays , events. Constantly berated, questioned and feuding.
I didn’t cut them off in the sense of no contact. I just stopped caring. I don’t ask , I don’t get involved.
Phone calls last 3 minutes because I have nothing to share everything is good here.
Holidays I eat and leave
And I’m too busy for random drop ins because kids have sports and friends and I have hobbies.
When they come to me and vent I simply respond in unique ways that they’ll figure it out and I’m unsure what I’d do in their place.”
Excluded.
“Through no fault of our own, my mom and I became the “black sheep” of the family.
We were excluded from family dinners, family get-togethers, and family trips.
We decided we liked it that way, and just let it happen.”
After the funeral.
“I cut out my entire side of my mom’s family after her funeral. I was 17.
Her family had always been a difficult bunch. My mom had a stalker at the time of her d**th, he claimed to the family he was her fiancee. And they believed him over me. Despite the restraining order and proof of abuse, they chose that man over me. So I cut them out.
Them only contributing a $100 “donation” to the funeral costs really helped that decision also. She had 3 birth siblings and 12 adopted siblings, several aunts and uncles and cousins and they came up with $100 dollars? Fuck that and them. That was 8 years ago.
Last I heard, her stalker spent Christmas with them. So my choice feels validated.”
So long, Mom.
“Had to cut off ties with my Mom.
I’m married, two young kids. Mom’s boyfriend of 10 years dies suddenly, just before Covid hits.
Mom calls up one day and unloads 10 years of grievances against myself and, more specifically, my wife. Stating the boyfriend told her to deal with it and that we were all happy, so keep it to herself.
Mom went off. Said my wife controls me completely, that she has ruined our family and is mentally ill (because she took a 10 question quiz on the internet “pretending” to be my wife)
Says this is her “truth” and “reality” – even though the few specifics she could point to as “my wife ruined it” were actually not true and laid out the details, but Mom refuses and again says, not her “reality”
Cut to a while later, letting feelings simmer: Mom “isn’t mad anymore” so we shouldn’t be either, and denies saying any of the bad things about my wife or family – except the mental illness part. Basically gaslighting us into being the “bad guy”
So, until she takes accountability for what she has said, apologizes, we are done.”
Over and out.
“To put it short and simple:
Going through basic training was a f**king vacation compared to my childhood.
My instructors would scream in my face every day. But at least I knew they actually cared under their cruelty. There was method to the madness to make us into soldiers.
They were polite compared to my parents.”
The last straw.
“The last straw was the amount of hate in her eyes when I decided to be the bigger man and come back to apologise after a fight.
I just realised I didn’t have to f**king put up with it if I didn’t want to – we could either both be miserable all the time, or I could cut her off and only she would be.”
We’re done.
“Lived with my brother for 3 months.
Thanks to him stealing my food and eating everything in the apartment I was often limited to a single can of creamed corn (the only thing we had that he wouldn’t eat) a day.
I lost 60 pounds in 3 months and still have health problems related to it. I don’t talk to him anymore after that.”
Jeezus… some people have horrible family members.
