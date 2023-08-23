‘Get an air mattress and sleep in the back.’ People Rented a U-Haul Truck After They Couldn’t Find A Rental Car And People Are Loving It
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a bummer when you try to rent a car when you’re in a tough spot and everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, has been taken.
So what are you supposed to do when that happens?
Maybe you should follow the lead of a woman named Gess who decided to just go ahead and book a U-Haul truck when she found herself in that situation!
Hey, why not?!?!
The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: All car rentals are booked up” and then you see that white and orange U-Haul truck in all its glory…
In her caption and her comments, Gess told viewers that this option was actually cheaper than a regular rental car, so it sounds like she won this round!
The video has since been set to private, but we were able to get some of the comments about what people thought of this idea.
One person said they might as well sleep in the truck.
Another viewer doesn’t think this seems bad at all.
And one individual said they did this before and it saved them a lot of money.
Ya know… when you really think this through, it’s not a bad option. It’ll cost you a bit more gas, but not only can you haul stuff around, you can probably be A LOT rougher with these trucks.
Well done, gurl!