‘They make a ton of money because they just upcharge you.’ A Man Said People Should Buy Car Parts From RockAuto To Get Cheaper Repairs Than Your Mechanic Shop
by Matthew Gilligan
Dealing with car troubles can be a major headache, especially for those of us who aren’t necessarily mechanically inclined.
And repairs can cost an arm and a leg, if you know what I’m saying.
But today is our lucky day!
Because a TikTok user who knows his stuff when it comes to cars shared a video where he talked about how to save some cash when it comes to auto repairs.
He said that RockAuto is the website all of us should be using and his caption reads, “This website should be illegal.”
In his video, he explained, “So a lot of the times mechanic shops will go to spots like RockAuto and they will get parts for cheap directly from this website. And then when you go to them to get something done to your vehicle, they make a ton of money because they just upcharge you on the same things that I’m giving you right now.”
The man said that RockAuto is the way to go and that all you have to do is search for your car’s year, make, and model and you’ll be able to find every single part you need to fix your ride.
And this will end up saving you a lot of money!
Check out the video he posted.
@brtheceoOnly if your mechanic allows outside parts 🛠️ brtheceo.com for rental car course!♬ HOMELANDER X METRO – N🅰️th🅰️n N🅰️ll🅰️
