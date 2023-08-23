‘I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner.’ A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back
by Matthew Gilligan
That age-old debate is back again…
To tip or not to tip…and how much?
A man posted a video where he stitched himself into a woman’s older video who asked the question, “Why are tips based on the cost of food and not actual service?”
And this guy had some serious thoughts on the topic. He said, “People are gonna h**e me for this, but I do not tip according to the cost of food.”
The man said he doesn’t care how much the bill is, he tips based on how well he is treated by the server.
And it all comes down to the details for this guy. He doesn’t like his drink to be empty and he doesn’t like to have to flag a server down.
In the video, he said, “I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner.”
He added, “I don’t care how much the bill is. You’re getting tipped off of your service, at least with me.”
Okay…
Check out what he had to say in his video.
@repairman67 #stitch with @Deema Lopez—@prettyonfridays ♬ original sound – repairman67
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One viewer said this guy needs to try being a server.
Another individual made a hilarious observation.
And this TikTokker said servers lose money when people don’t tip appropriately.
At the end of the day, tipping culture is such a weird thing. This doesn’t happen in other countries, and we need to pay our servers a living wage.
Real talk.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customers, eating out, money, restaurants, tiktok, tipping, top, video, viral