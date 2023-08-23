August 23, 2023 at 3:19 am

‘I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner.’ A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokTippingServers I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

That age-old debate is back again…

To tip or not to tip…and how much?

A man posted a video where he stitched himself into a woman’s older video who asked the question, “Why are tips based on the cost of food and not actual service?”

And this guy had some serious thoughts on the topic. He said, “People are gonna h**e me for this, but I do not tip according to the cost of food.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.17.52 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

The man said he doesn’t care how much the bill is, he tips based on how well he is treated by the server.

And it all comes down to the details for this guy. He doesn’t like his drink to be empty and he doesn’t like to have to flag a server down.

In the video, he said, “I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.17.28 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

He added, “I don’t care how much the bill is. You’re getting tipped off of your service, at least with me.”

Okay…

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.17.38 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out what he had to say in his video.

@repairman67 #stitch with @Deema Lopez—@prettyonfridays ♬ original sound – repairman67

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

One viewer said this guy needs to try being a server.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.18.21 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual made a hilarious observation.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.18.30 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said servers lose money when people don’t tip appropriately.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 7.18.50 AM I have tipped higher for Waffle House than I have for like a $600 steak dinner. A Man Said He Tips Based on Service and Not on How Much the Bill Is And Servers Are Clapping Back

Photo Credit: TikTok

At the end of the day, tipping culture is such a weird thing. This doesn’t happen in other countries, and we need to pay our servers a living wage.

Real talk.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter