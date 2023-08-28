‘Have the day you deserve.’ A Customer Service Worker Reveals That She Likes To Irritate People Who Are Rude To Her
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve always been kind of a peacemaker and tried to avoid conflict at work and in my personal life, but I guess if you work in customer service day in and day out and you have to deal with folks who aggravate you all the time, you can see why someone would want to annoy customers ON PURPOSE.
And a woman named Kaelin posted a video on TikTok where she admitted that she ain’t playing around when it comes to bad customers.
She said, “If you’re gonna yell at me in my workplace where you know I can’t speak freely, I will ensure to the best of my ability that you leave here as annoyed as I am.”
Kaelin added, “Just because you work in customer service does not mean you have to like the customers. In fact, I don’t know many people who do. They f**king suck and they are so rude. If you want to keep your job, you can’t be rude back, but what you can do is irritate them in return.”
One tactic Kaelin likes to use is what she calls the “bummer situation.”
She explained, “I use this one all the time… In order for this to work, you gotta hit them with a face and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I know it’s a bummer.’ They hate that s**t. They want to say, ‘It’s not a bummer, I’m very angry, and I’m righteous in my anger.’ Nah, that’s a bummer you didn’t get your way.”
Another line she likes to use is, “I really hope your day gets better.”
Kaelin said, “I will tell you, the number of times I’ve been told f*ck you to that sentence is astronomical.”
She also said that workers should let customers “use their words.”
Kaelin said, “This is a life hack. If you are a people pleaser, you may already have the quality of hyper vigilance where you monitor other people’s emotions. Stop doing that with customers. If they are huffing and puffing and sighing loudly and they want you to be like, ‘What’s wrong, baby girl?’ Let them use their words. Let them huff and puff, sigh, cross their arms, and stomp their feet. You can allow them to feel what they’re feeling. If they need something, they can tell you like an adult.”
But she warned viewers that they’ll probably be hit with an outburst from an unruly customer from time to time.
Check out what she said in the video.
@whatsinthekoolaidif youre gonna yell at me in my workplace where you know i cant speak freely, i will ensure to the best of my ability that you leave here as annoyed as i am ❤️♬ original sound – kaelin
Man, I would never want to work in customer service. This sounds awful.