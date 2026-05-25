The Driveway Standoff: How a Neighbor’s Fake Moral Outrage Over a Parking Space Triggered a Costly Middle-of-the-Night Tow

If you park illegally, your car might get towed. If you park illegally and you tick off your neighbors, your car is much more likely to get towed.

Imagine deciding to park in a parking spot that’s technically not a legal parking spot, but due to construction, it’s not like your car would be in the way. If a neighbor guilt tripped you into moving your car and you complied, what would you do if you later saw that same neighbor’s car parked in that questionable parking spot? Would you be upset, roll your eyes and move on, or want to get revenge?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. He ends up parking pretty far away from where he lives, and he’s furious when he sees who parked in the spot he was going to park in.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Guilt trip parking lot This happened on the last 24 hous. So I live in Paris right next to the Seine ( the river who pass into Paris). Due to construction work ( this point is important) our outside parking is nearly unattainable, and since there is a big concert hall not so far a lot of people tend to park everywhere on this parking (pavement included).

It was hard to find a place to park.

At the end of my workday around 8pm, when I enter in the parking I see one of my new neighboor let’s call her Old Lady (OL) right behind me in the entrance looking for a place too. We both look everywhere and I spot the last room on a really big pedestrian crossing, where there is already a car on it but enough space for another. To be clear, this pedestrian crossing leads to nowhere accessible for pedestrian due to fence put by the construction worker (it’s will be here from end 2017 to mid 2022). So I took the spot and as I go out of my car OL start shouting at me: OL : ” You should be ashamed to park here, just think about our handicaped neighboor”

He moved to avoid conflict.

I know this neighboor very well since he live the door right next to me and I take his dog out nearly every week when I go out with mine. Plus there is only 1 handicaped spot in our parking and everyone know it’s for him, and I’ll add I know him well since it’s the owner of the restaurant right under our apartment complex. I’m not a conflictive person and since this neighboor is pretty new here I just move to park my car nearly 10mins walk from home to avoid any conflict. But what did I see when I am about to enter the building ? OL parked her car on the spot I “should be ashamed to park”. This witch just guilt tripped me to take my spot.

He was very upset.

At this point I was fuming, it’s what you got trying to be good. I started calling a towing company but in the middle of the call I noticed the second car on the big pedestrian crossing was the car of my 2nd floor neighboor who is a really nice dad of three, and I didn’t wanted to put him in this. I enter my apartment with verry bad idea in my head like puting one of my dog waste in her mailbox.

The next day, the OL’s car was still there.

The night pass and this morning when I was about to leave I got in the elevator with my 2nd floor neighboor. I tell him what happened the day before and we both laughted. But as we go outside what do we see ? The OL’s car still here on the pedestrian crossing with my neighboor’s car but now the parking is nearly empty. So I ask my neighboor to move his car to be on a legal spot and I immediately call a towing company from the city behind the river (it take a lot of time to cross it).

Here’s what happened.

My 2nd floor neighboor said to my fiancee that the OL came to his apartment asking if he got his car towed too and she told me that he said “No, I would be ashamed to park on a spot like this one”. I would have paid a fair price to see her karmaface.

It worked out just the way he had hoped.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

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One thing that really stood out to me in this story was that OP didn’t want to get a good neighbor’s car towed. He only wanted the annoying, manipulative lady’s car towed. Even though he was upset, he held himself back from calling a tow truck because he didn’t want both cars to get towed. He really is a good neighbor, but you don’t want to cross him.

The old lady should’ve just stayed quiet and parked somewhere else. Now, she’s getting what she deserves since her car got towed.

I would advise him not to park there in the future though because it’s possible that the old lady could retaliate and call the tow truck on other cars, not because she knows who had her car towed but because if she was going to get towed for parking there than everyone should get towed for parking there. I wouldn’t be surprised in that’s her attitude.