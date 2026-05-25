A Worker Sounded Off About A Completely Pointless Meeting They Had At Their Job

If you’ve ever worked in a corporate setting, you probably recall endless meetings where people seemed to twiddle their thumbs and generally get nothing accomplished…ever.

Well, if it’s been a while since you had the pleasure of experiencing a meeting like that, this story will take you right back into the thick of the action!

In a former life, I worked in an office, and I remember absolutely DREADING going to meetings…because about 90% of them were totally pointless.

Check out what this person had to say about a pointless meeting that was literally about nothing.

Enjoy!

We had a meeting about nothing for a project that doesn’t exist. “We had a one hour meeting to decide if we should have meetings. I’ve posted before about my job and the completely ridiculous meeting culture.

Good lord…

For anyone who didn’t see those, some highlights include having a full gratitude circle where we had to thank someone one by one like we’re in kindergarten, multiple calls debating things like PowerPoint colors, and constantly presenting the exact same material to different groups because we can never get the “right” people in one room So with that context, here’s what happened today. I had a meeting that was literally about how long our future meetings should be. That was the purpose. Nothing else.

Corporate work culture can be so ridiculous…

Someone kicked it off by saying we should meet every other week to align on strategy, which already made no sense because there isn’t any real strategy we’re aligning on in the first place. Then we got stuck on who should attend. I said isn’t it just the same people already on this call, and they agreed, but then immediately pivoted to “what about stakeholders?” which turned into a full discussion about who the stakeholders even are. The problem is no one could answer that because we don’t even know why this meeting exists. There’s no agenda, no topic, no goal. Just the idea that we should meet. Then it shifted into timing. One person said 30 minutes because scheduling is hard. Someone else said an hour once a week would be better so we can really “nail things down.”

This is NUTS.

And the whole time I’m thinking what are we nailing down when there is literally nothing to discuss! This went on for an entire hour. An hour spent deciding that we should have another meeting about nothing. At this point it honestly feels like the job is just attending meetings about meetings while pretending there’s actual work happening somewhere in between. But at the same time also being expected to work late to do all the work that exists outside of these meetings. And yeah before anyone says it, I know I should leave. I’ve been trying. The market is rough right now and nothing has worked out yet, so for now I’m just riding it out because the pay is good.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person has an idea.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This story right here is a perfect example of why the saying, “This could have been an email” exists.

It’s right on the money!

Perhaps the time spent on these never-ending, reoccurring meetings could be better spent by, I don’t know, getting actual work done?

What a brilliant idea!

It seems like a whole lot of folks are having meetings about nothing at their jobs these days…