August 28, 2023 at 6:33 am

‘It’s missing six!’ An Open Box Was On Sale At Dollar General And People Are Laughing

by Matthew Gilligan

You might never look at Golden Grahams the same way again…

A viral TikTok video showed an open box of Golden Graham bars with some of them missing was for sale at a discount at a Family Dollar store in Kansas City.

The short clip shows the box on the shelf with a handwritten note that reads, “Missing 6; Price – 1.10.”

Okay…

The woman who posted the video said, “I swear to God you can’t make this s**t up. I’m at Family Dollar on Prospect.”

She also laughed while saying, “It’s missing six, so they only going to charge you a portion.”

Take a look at the video.

@1ruddhuxtable

Whew Chile…..Look at this! Now why would they do Dat?!?!?! inmyDellaReesevoice #kc #hoodstorechronicles

♬ original sound – Ruddi Huxtable

And here’s how people responded.

One person thinks this is crazy.

Another TikTokker has seen this before in a Dollar Tree store.

And this person sounds like they aren’t surprised that this happened in Kansas City.

Such a sign of the times…

