‘It’s missing six!’ An Open Box Was On Sale At Dollar General And People Are Laughing
by Matthew Gilligan
You might never look at Golden Grahams the same way again…
A viral TikTok video showed an open box of Golden Graham bars with some of them missing was for sale at a discount at a Family Dollar store in Kansas City.
The short clip shows the box on the shelf with a handwritten note that reads, “Missing 6; Price – 1.10.”
Okay…
The woman who posted the video said, “I swear to God you can’t make this s**t up. I’m at Family Dollar on Prospect.”
She also laughed while saying, “It’s missing six, so they only going to charge you a portion.”
Take a look at the video.
@1ruddhuxtable
Whew Chile…..Look at this! Now why would they do Dat?!?!?! inmyDellaReesevoice #kc #hoodstorechronicles
