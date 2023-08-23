‘Oh my god, no way! I know him too, he gave me the job.’ A Server Mocked Restaurant Customers Who Say They Know The Owner
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant in your life, you’ve probably heard this one before…
A TikTok user named Kevin has a series of videos called “Working in the Service Industry” and in this one, he pokes fun at customers who say they know the owner so they can hopefully get some kind of preferential treatment from restaurant staff.
Kevin’s video features a funny skit that shows him asking a customer if everything is okay and the response he gets is, “Yeah, we’ve been waiting for a table for like five minutes.”
Kevin explains that the restaurant is busy and there’s a wait to which the customer says that classic line…“I don’t think you understand. I know the owner.”
Kevin then offers up a reply that I’m sure he’s never, ever used in real life but has wanted to say a million times: “Oh my god, no way! I know him too, he gave me the job, so shut the f**k up.”
Zing!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kevinminihane AND THEY DONT EVEN KNOW THEIR NAME #fyp #server #serverlife #waiter ♬ original sound – Kevin Minihane
Here’s what people had to say.
This person shared a funny scenario that they’ve probably dealt with.
Another individual said this is why owners don’t even want to come out to the front of the house.
And this TikTokker said an old boss ALMOST made epic shirts about this.
Btw, I know the owner of this site.
Just saying…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, customer service, customers, employment, money, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral