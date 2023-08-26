‘This is my only source of income. I do this all day, now I’m fired from my job.’ A DoorDash Driver Confronted the Customer Who Lied About Her Food Not Being Delivered At Got Him Canned
People can be such jerks sometimes…
There’s no doubt about that!
And it seems like the guy who posted this viral TikTok video is royally p**sed off at a woman who he claims cost him his job as a DoorDash driver.
The woman claimed that the food she ordered was never delivered and the man lost his job because of it, even though he claims that he did indeed get her food order to her.
The video shows the driver walking into the woman’s workplace to confront her and tell her that she got him fired.
He said, “This is my only source of income. I do this all day, now I’m fired from my job.”
He then said to the woman “I need to get your a** fired.”
The woman said she didn’t lie about the situation and she continued to work at her job while the man filmed her.
The man then said, “I can call the cops for theft” to which she replied, “I’m not stealing.”
The man then called her a “piece of trash” and he told the woman’s manager, “You have thieves working here.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
I don’t know if I’d do what this guy did, but it’s tough out there.
Also, liars… please stop lying.