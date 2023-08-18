‘This is why we didn’t work. You’re a horrible human being.’ Would She Be Insane To Carry Her Ex’s Baby For Money?
There are some wild stories, relationships, and questions posed on Reddit’s AITA forum, but this one definitely ranks pretty high up there.
OP had a child with her ex; when she was in the hospital getting ready to deliver their daughter he was with his affair partner.
I F(26) and my ex M(28) (I’ll call him Harry) met when we were in high school, we met through mutual friends and instantly connected. We started dating not long after I finished high school and everything seemed to be going extremely fast. We moved in together after college and 2 years after moving in, I got pregnant with our daughter.
He was automatically excited to become a father and I was thrilled that we was going to become a little family. That was until during labour I got a call from Harry’s friend telling me that Harry was supposed to meet him but didn’t show, I told him I had tried getting in touch with him myself as I was about to give birth we then became worried.
After I had given birth, Harry’s friend rang me back to tell me Harry is at his affair partner’s house.
She had the baby, dumped him, and moved home with her parents.
I was shocked. I hung up and started crying thankfully my mum was with me and calmed me down. Harry tried to explain himself but I didn’t care.
I immediately packed my bags, took my name off the lease and went to live with my parents.
He married his affair partner and started a family, having two more children after the one he had with OP. They have gotten along for their daughter’s sake and have been able to keep things friendly on the surface.
Recently, OP’s ex and his wife learned they would not be able to have more children.
That was 5 years ago and I am now in a much better place physically and mentally. Me and Harry co parent our daughter and he is engaged to the woman he cheated on me with which stung but i got over it.
They have 2 kids together but once his fiancé had their second child she found out due to complications with the births, she couldn’t have more kids.
They were both crushed and I sympathised with them mainly out of trying to keep peace for my daughter.
Then one day, OP was invited to coffee, only to learn they wanted her to be a surrogate for THREE CHILDREN.
2 days ago I got sent a message from Harry’s fiancée asking me if we could meet at a local cafe. To me, this was odd as we never really spoke unless at parties and gatherings for a few minutes but I usually spoke to Harry regarding everything else.
I replied “sure” and we met yesterday morning. As soon as I walked in, it was her and Harry sittingt at a table, so I automatically knew something was up. I walked over and sat down and they said they ‘we are just going to come out and say it.’
Harry spoke up and said “due to us not being able to have another child, we were wondering if you would be our surrogate.” I was stunned. I laughed and said “this is a joke right?” to which his fiancée replied “we are dead serious, we want at least 5 babies so we need you to be a surrogate for us for 3 babies.’
OP literally laughed in their faces; her ex and his wife screamed at her and their families think she’s awful.
I laughed more and said “YOU? You want me to carry 3 babies for you?” I literally couldn’t stop laughing at the audacity to ask such a thing from me. His fiancée started crying and called me so many names I genuinely think she was making some up along the way.
She stormed out and Harry turned to me and said, “This is why we didn’t work. You’re a horrible human being. You’re so heartless. We asked one thing from you and you laugh in our faces.”
To which I replied “NO we didn’t work because you’re a cheating scumbag you have 2 kids, 3 including our daughter. If you want a surrogate, then save all the money you spend on your fiancée’s rich lifestyle and get one.”
I left the cafe and went to my mum’s house. When I got there, I was bombarded with calls and texts from my ex, his fiancée, his mum and dad and sisters, and even his fiancée’s family. They were all calling me an ahole.
My family is on my side but honestly I just want to know if I was a bit harsh towards them. Am I the ahole for just laughing at them?
Could/Should she have handled the conversation better? That’s what she’s asking Reddit!
