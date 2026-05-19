Parents Ask Son Living at Home to Pay More Money Each Month, Sparking Family Conflict

When you are an adult but you still live at home with your parents, it is reasonable to pay some amount for rent and to cover bills.

What would you do if you were paying a small amount of money each month, but then your parents said that you need to increase that amount dramatically?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and while he technically has the money, he doesn’t want to give so much of it to them. His parents, however, think that he is being greedy by saving up so much of his money to use on himself.

AITA For my attitude and perspective on money? For some context, my parents and I are immigrants. I came here as a very young child, and have been in the U.S. ever since (20+ years).

The way you grow up can have a big impact on how you view money.

Growing up, we were not rich at all, we actually started off as lower class, moved up to middle class for some time then some things happened with a failed business venture by my father and then we went back to “lower class”. We were not “poor” per se but we made enough to get by, my parents tried their best!

He is making very smart financial decisions.

Fast forward to now, I graduated university a few years ago after making the decision to go to community college for 2 yrs and then transfer to university, sacrificing the full “university experience” in exchange for no debt upon graduation. I still live with my mother but I have a stressful but rewarding job that pays me about $4-4.5k/month after taxes.

It is very reasonable to help pay bills while living at home with your parents. And, he isn’t being asked to pay a lot.

My mom asked me to pay some bills which added onto my own personal bills, I was a bit reluctant, but I agreed. My bills and the new ones I’d help my mom with added up to about $250-$500/mo. So after paying this and sending $1k to my Roth every month I have about $3k/month to spend on other things and save a percentage of.

Ok, now things are starting to get excessive.

Then a few months later, pretty recently, my Dad asks to meet up with me to ask for a favor. We meet, then, he asks me to start giving my mom $1,000/month to help out since she’s “sick” and getting older, and then gives a whole financial spiel on how “money is meant to be used instead of hoarding it” and how I should be “spending it more”.

It can be hard to disagree with parents, but it is important to do what is in your best interests.

Frankly, on the outside I was nodding my head, but throughout the whole convo on the inside I was just… rolling my eyes. I have never specifically asked anyone for money in my life. Everything from my credit score, having no debt, money in my bank acct, checking, investments, savings, investment knowledge and new job attainment has been a product of ME seeking this info out for myself and applying it.

Not everyone is good with money, and that seems to be the case with his parents.

My parents never gave me any financial advice or guidance growing up, and to be honest, although I love them to death, I would not really take financial advice from them now. I also remember my sibling calling me “greedy” or something along those lines before due to my frugal nature.

Wow, this is very generous. For that much money, he could move out and get a small apartment on his own.

I decided to give my mom $700/month, then my Dad asked for it to be raised to $800/month, so I agreed… then my mom tried to ask for it to be $1k, I declined because at that point I’d rather just move out right now than to give $1k out of my check monthly. I am saving up for many things, such as new car, house down payment so I can move out, etc.

He has no obligation to support his parents like this. Honestly, it is weird that they would even ask.

My job is increasingly stressful and when more people just keep asking me for money with their hands out… I start to remember the blood, sweat and literal tears it took for me to get this and it irritates me a lot. AITA?

When you are living at home with your parents as an adult, it is generally good to help pay your own bills to learn responsibility. There is a point, however, when the parents can start taking advantage, and it seems that they are doing this. That being said, he could just move out on his own at any time and owe them nothing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

His parents may be terrible with money, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t pay rent.

This commenter makes some good points. Paying that amount in rent is not a lot.

The rent they are asking for is not at all unreasonable.

Here is someone who says a rental agreement should be in place. I agree with this idea.

This person thinks he is making his parents look inaccurately bad.

He is old enough to be paying rent if he wants to stay there. Sure, saving money is good and most parents would want to give their kids a discount on the rent, but what they are asking for is not at all unreasonable.

He should either pay them the rent or move out on his own.