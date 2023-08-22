‘We got hand sanitizer, tampons, Airborne… they’re all a $1 apiece.’ A Guy Posted A TikTok Video From A Huge Store Filled With $1 Items
by Matthew Gilligan
I think the guy who posted this video is on to something…
Because the inflation squeeze that we’re all feeling in one way or another is putting a dent in our wallets and any kind of financial relief is a bonus.
And a guy named Roy shared a video on TikTok of a place he calls the “cheapest store in Stockton, California” and it’s packed full of all kinds of goods that only cost one dollar.
Roy gave viewers a tour of the huge store filled to the brim with all kinds of cheap deals, including bread, ketchup, cookies, crackers, oatmeal, etc.
Roy also pointed out that this store doesn’t only carry food. He said, “We got hand sanitizer, tampons, Airborne… they’re all a $1 apiece.”
Roy continued to show viewers what was available in the store and he said, “Yeah they got a bunch of stuff but pretty much everything’s cheap.”
Take a look at his video.
@101marketplaceca
#FrugalFinds #BudgetGroceries #SavingsHaul #DiscountDeals #CheapEats #NorthernCaliforniaSavings #ThriftyShopping #LowCostFinds #AffordableEats #GroceryHacks #SmartShopping #BargainHunting #FrugalLiving #CheapNorCal #budgetfriendlyfinds
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One reader said their grocery outlets don’t have prices like this anymore.
Another TikTokker seemed excited about this place even with the expiration date issues.
And this individual said they hope this store stays the same for people who rely on cheap groceries.
Inflation is hitting everybody, so I hope more of these types of stores pop up soon.