‘They probably would have wiped me out.’ Woman Who Ordered From Temu Got Their Identity Stolen In 48 Hours
by Laura Lynott
A number of shoppers have come out recently and said they’ve had their information stolen after snapping up bargains on Temu.
Now this TikToker has said days after she ordered on the online Chinese budget store, her credit card information was stolen.
Yikes!
The woman told her followers: “It’s been one week since I ordered from Temu and 48 hours ago, I found out that my credit card information has been stolen.”
The poster showed her phone screen showing hundreds of dollars had been taken from her account but Amex was in the process of refunding the stolen cash.
The woman said that while she was “not saying it’s Temu,” she wanted to warn her followers, mostly women, to be alert to the potential pitfalls of online shopping.
“There’s two other people who say their identity has been stolen,” she said. She warned her followers to “be careful” when shopping online and to use cards where they knew they’d get their money back if it was fraudulently taken.
“Thank God for American Express,” she added, as the company was returning her cash. She said if it had been her bank card, “they probably would have wiped me out.”
It’s not known how the woman’s details were taken but this issue has affected numerous websites in recent years.
Earlier this year Tech Radar reported that hackers were stealing shoppers’ data from some e-commerce websites via fake forms embedded in sites without the companies’ knowledge.
Take care shopping!
Here’s what y’all thought:
The good news for Temu is, this isn’t putting their loyal shoppers off. This is about being careful on all shopping websites!
Make sure to always be aware who you’re giving your credit card info to. Because you never know.