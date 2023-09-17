‘He begged me to stop.’ Her Husband Demanded She Tell Him Everything That Happens In Her Day, So She Maliciously Complied
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s one thing the internet has taught us, it’s that there are a lot of controlling and abusive men out there just walking around like they’re normal and supportive partners.
OP is dealing with the sort who likes to know everything she’s doing all the time, ostensibly because he’s interested in her life, but probably actually so he can keep tabs or whatever.
So my husband learned not to demand anything from me. Sometimes he forgets. I used to tell him a lot about what happened in my day but when he started causing drama over most of the things I stopped.
We had a huge argument and he demanded that I HAVE to tell EVERYTHING that happens in my day. I suddenly agreed.
He honestly should have thought that was too easy. He knows how I am.
So, she started giving him the details of her daily comings and goings. For three days. Even after he begged her to stop.
I told him everything from waking up, to walking to the bathroom, breathing, doing number 1 and 2.
Washing hands, drying hands ect. You get the point.
I will give him credit he lasted 3 days, then he begged me to stop.
He apologized a lot and begged for forgiveness when I continued to do it.
He says he’s learned his lesson, but I think we all suspect that’s not really true.
We had a long talk and now he doesn’t cause drama when we talk about our day.
He does try to better himself like I do.
Does Reddit approve her methods? Let’s find out!
The top commenter says it works on bosses, too.
They really appreciate how thorough she was in her recounting.
This person son says she might feel differently if a grown kid does the same to her!
In this story, the parents definitely won the day.
This comment calls the husband out on the bad behavior.
She definitely got her point across.
Here’s hoping she’s not dealing with retaliation in the near future.
