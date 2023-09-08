‘Is browsing in a store illegal or something?’ A Woman At An Ace Hardware Was Told She Wasn’t Allowed To Walk Around The Store And Shop
A woman shared a video to TikTok that showed her interaction with an Ace Hardware employee who told her to leave the store because she wasn’t allowed to browse.
The incident took place at a store in Phoenix, Arizona and when the woman asked the employee why she wasn’t allowed to browse, he simply said, “I’m just letting you know.”
After she told the worker she didn’t need help with anything, the man told her to leave the store and ended up calling security.
In her caption, the woman who posted the video wrote, “I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something???”
The video’s caption contains the hashtag #R**istsinArizona, so it’s obvious that the woman believes this had something to do with her race.
She said in a comment that she was going to submit a complaint to Ace Hardware’s corporate office.
@officiallymija
I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something??? #RacistsinArizona #racisteverywhereneedtogo #theyrenogoodhere #Iwasaprospectivecustomer #theydidnthavetotreatmelikethat #imputtingthemonblast #acehardwareinphoenix #pleaselikeandshare
This really is a strange situation. I wouldn’t want to be that employee.
