September 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

‘Is browsing in a store illegal or something?’ A Woman At An Ace Hardware Was Told She Wasn’t Allowed To Walk Around The Store And Shop

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman shared a video to TikTok that showed her interaction with an Ace Hardware employee who told her to leave the store because she wasn’t allowed to browse.

The incident took place at a store in Phoenix, Arizona and when the woman asked the employee why she wasn’t allowed to browse, he simply said, “I’m just letting you know.”

Photo Credit: TikTok

After she told the worker she didn’t need help with anything, the man told her to leave the store and ended up calling security.

In her caption, the woman who posted the video wrote, “I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something???”

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s caption contains the hashtag #R**istsinArizona, so it’s obvious that the woman believes this had something to do with her race.

She said in a comment that she was going to submit a complaint to Ace Hardware’s corporate office.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s check out the video.

@officiallymija

I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something??? #RacistsinArizona #racisteverywhereneedtogo #theyrenogoodhere #Iwasaprospectivecustomer #theydidnthavetotreatmelikethat #imputtingthemonblast #acehardwareinphoenix #pleaselikeandshare

♬ original sound – Mija

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person made a good point.

Photo Credit: TikTok

One viewer said this guy will probably be looking for a new job soon.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual said she needs to call the folks at corporate.

Photo Credit: TikTok

This really is a strange situation. I wouldn’t want to be that employee.

