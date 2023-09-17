September 17, 2023 at 4:45 pm

‘Somebody call 911! She’s trying to leave!’ Guy Makes Fun Of Walmart Receipt Checkers Who Take Their Jobs Too Seriously

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

Oh, those darn receipt checkers again…

You have to deal with them almost every time you leave Walmart and some other stores and sometimes the whole process can be a little irritating.

A TikTok user posted a video where he pretended to be a receipt checker at a Walmart store and it got people talking… because he wasn’t too far off with his performance.

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

The the video, the man asked for a receipt and then yelled, “Somebody call 911! She’s trying to leave!” after the customer didn’t comply with his demand.

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

The video then shows the Walmart worker tackling the person filming the video and again saying that the authorities need to be called.

LOL!

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

Check out the video and see what you think.

@smokeeash

They don’t even want u doing all that😭😭 #foryou

♬ original sound – smokeash

Now let’s see how folks responded.

One viewer was pretty amused by this.

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

Another individual was laughing at the guy’s stance.

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

And this person sounds like they’re just begging to get caught…

Source: TikTok/@smokeeash

I’m still loling…

