‘Somebody call 911! She’s trying to leave!’ Guy Makes Fun Of Walmart Receipt Checkers Who Take Their Jobs Too Seriously
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, those darn receipt checkers again…
You have to deal with them almost every time you leave Walmart and some other stores and sometimes the whole process can be a little irritating.
A TikTok user posted a video where he pretended to be a receipt checker at a Walmart store and it got people talking… because he wasn’t too far off with his performance.
The the video, the man asked for a receipt and then yelled, “Somebody call 911! She’s trying to leave!” after the customer didn’t comply with his demand.
The video then shows the Walmart worker tackling the person filming the video and again saying that the authorities need to be called.
LOL!
Check out the video and see what you think.
@smokeeash
They don’t even want u doing all that😭😭 #foryou
Now let’s see how folks responded.
One viewer was pretty amused by this.
Another individual was laughing at the guy’s stance.
And this person sounds like they’re just begging to get caught…
I’m still loling…