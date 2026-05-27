Security Supervisor’s Attempt to Get Officer Fired Backfires, Exposing His Own Friend Instead

In most jobs, there always seems to be someone whom you just don’t like, or who just doesn’t like you. Often, you can’t even put a finger on exactly why you don’t get along.

Normally, this isn’t a big deal, but what would you do if you realized that the supervisor who didn’t like you was actively trying to get you fired?

That is what the security guard in this story was dealing with, so he always made sure to document everything properly and do his job well. When the hated supervisor finally called him in for a meeting with the manager, he knew that a trap he had set was about to spring.

Unfortunately, the supervisor didn’t realize that this guard switched patrols with one of the supervisor’s friends. All the negative things the supervisor was going to report were actually about his friend. The site manager saw what was going on and fired the supervisor immediately.

You want to fire me? PLEASE DO!!! This happened about 30 years ago.

Hey, it sounds like a good job to me.

I was unemployed when I heard that the local de-commissioned military base had been converted for commercial use and was looking to hire a large force of private security. Not much of a job, but something to keep the bills paid while I looked for something better I guess.

This must be a huge facility.

I was hired as a patrol officer and assigned to one of four day shifts. The base was large enough that they divided it up into four areas and thus we had four shifts at all times. There was the big boss (I’ll call him Jake), Shift bosses and patrol officers. I was assigned to area 3, so I was a patrol officer in area 3, and my boss was shift manager for area 3. I’ll call him Jim.

I think I can guess which people he doesn’t like.

The shift manager for area 2 (I’ll call him Butt) and a patrol officer for area 2 (I’ll call him Hole) were really close friends, and both of them were jerks. Everybody hated them. But luckily, I didn’t have much contact with them, as I was working for Jim, and in a different area of the base.

Using the vehicles makes a lot more sense than walking.

To patrol, we had patrol cars, patrol golf carts, or we could walk. The distances we had to cover were measured in miles. Walking was impractical, there was too much ground to cover in a limited time. I usually chose the golf cart. I liked it as I could drive around buildings, even if there was no road.

They have everything set up to make it nice and easy.

Each day, we would come in to check the assignment board, grab a set of keys and a radio, and then head out on security patrols. I was always assigned to area 3, but I knew the other areas well as I had previously been stationed at the base while it was still an active military base.

Why are these windows being opened?

On many of my patrols, I would find windows or doors open on buildings that I was sure hadn’t been used in years. It puzzled me, until I caught the other supervisor (Butt) driving around area 3 one day. Curious what he was up to, I followed him discreetly and noticed that he was opening random stuff in my area that should have been locked. GAME ON.

This guy sounds very immature.

For some odd reason, Butt really hated me. I still don’t know why. But that’s why he was roaming around in my area trying to leave stuff unsecure. He was deliberately trying to get me in trouble. But he was frustrated because I always found the stuff that was unlocked or open in my area.

What are they up to?

One day, I come into work and notice (oddly) that I was assigned to patrol area 2 and that (oddly) the guy usually assigned to area 2 (Hole) was assigned to patrol my area, area 3. So, I wasn’t covering for someone not on duty…the assignments had been switched. Whatever, change of scenery.

How is all of this stuff getting missed?

That day I did a thorough job of patrolling area 2 (Hole’s patrol area) and found lots of stuff to report. A leaking pipe flooding a building, several doors unlocked. The unlocked doors puzzled me as I was sure the buildings hadn’t been touched in years.

I’m betting these two are working together against him.

So, how did Hole miss the unlocked doors on dozens of patrols? Anyway, I took careful notes of everything I found and put it in my patrol report before my shift ended. Next day, Butt (not my manager, remember) summons me into a meeting with the big manager (Jake) and my boss Jim was in there also.

Let’s see what type of trap they are setting.

I looked at Jim with a questioning glance, but he just shrugged his shoulders. He didn’t know what was going on, either. Butt starts the meeting, stating that he had been doing “spot checks” on area 3 yesterday, and found several problems.

They really want to get him fired. I want to know why.

That caught my attention. I mean, what did he find wrong in my usual patrol area? He goes on to rattle off a really long list of items he had “found”, mostly unlocked doors, open windows, stuff that was clearly NOT secure…in area 3. Jake and Butt are now giving me the stink-eye and I can see where this is headed. Butt concludes his speech with…”It is clear that any patrol officer who is careless enough to miss all of these problems while on patrol should be terminated immediately.”

He knows what they are up to.

Then he turns to me and asks, “What are your thoughts on that situation?” To his surprise, I answer… “I totally agree!!! If a patrol officer is that incompetent..then that patrol officer should be FIRED IMMEDIATELY”.

This is not going to go how they expect.

And then Jake chimes in with, “Done!! You are fired.” Then I looked at Jake like he had three heads and my boss Jim FINALLY jumps in… Jim says, “Uhhh…Jake, this patrol officer (pointing at me) was assigned to patrol area 2 yesterday, remember? You suggested the assignment change yourself…”

Now, to expose all the problems he discovered.

So Jake asks me if I was patrolling area 2 yesterday. I told him YES…and then I pulled out my patrol report notes from the day before. I proceed to list all of the stuff I found unsecure in area 2 the previous day.

He does not like where this is going, and I can’t blame him.

As I’m doing this, I can see the color draining from Butt’s face. Hole had just been caught doing a very poor job of patrol in TWO areas. Butt got his friend fired by trying to get ME fired.

That is just too funny. While it isn’t often that revenge can be taken so immediately and so perfectly, but when it is, it is very satisfying

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I was wondering about this as well.

While most people try to do a good job, entitled people just can’t do it.

And here is a commenter who thinks he knows which military base this happened at.

Well, this commenter sums it up nicely.

I have a feeling the supervisor wasn’t a very smart guy, and this story proves it. He tried to get this guy fired; however, he was prepared and redirected the attention back at him.

It would be nice to think that he will learn his lesson, but I’m pretty sure that won’t actually happen. Regardless, at least this security guard can continue working without having to worry about his job.