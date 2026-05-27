Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

Family is supposed to mean something, but some people only remember that when they need bail money.

One man spent years doing the right thing, splitting rent, building his career, and trying to keep a relationship alive with a sibling who was actively unraveling.

So as his brother spiraled into theft and pure destruction, he was left with no other choice but to walk away.

Then came the arrest. Suddenly, the brother who had stolen from him, abandoned him, and vanished for four years needed a favor — and a big one, at that.

A defense lawyer doesn’t come cheap, and he had exactly the money needed to cover it. He said no anyway.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to give my brother money for a defense lawyer even though i can afford it? I am 35 years old, I work as a chief manager at a large financial firm. In the past I didn’t earn much, my brother and I rented an apartment together and split the rent equally. Then I had to cut my expenses heavily, because my brother changed his lifestyle.

And this lifestyle change wasn’t a good one.

He started drinking heavily, doing drugs and stealing things from people. He stopped paying his share of the rent, so I had to cover for him. My personal belongings also started disappearing from our apartment, so I decided to move out. It was financially difficult for me, but I managed.

But his sibling didn’t understand where he was coming from at all.

My brother got offended, said that people do not treat relatives like this, and he did not speak to me for four years, even though I tried to text him. Recently he and my mother started calling and texting me.

Then his brother really got himself in trouble.

My brother tried to rob a store, now he faces several years in prison, and he needs money for a good defense lawyer. I have this money, but I refused.

He doesn’t think he owes his brother anything after the way he was treated.

I understand that this will not change anything, and I do not want to spend funds on a person who abandoned me for four years. Now my parents and my brother are putting pressure on me, they say that I am acting inhumanly and betraying the family, since I have the money, but I don’t want to help. AITA?

Sounds like toxicity runs in the family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

What did Reddit think?

He needs to share his reasons with his family — because they are good ones.

His parents aren’t behaving like super honest people either.

At this point, his sibling deserves the punishment that’s coming his way.

Maybe this familial relationship is causing more harm than good.

At some point, family loyalty has to be a two-way street — and this brother treated it like a one-way toll road where only one person was paying.

He stole, he disappeared, he resurfaced only when it was convenient, and then had the nerve to bring the whole family along to apply pressure.

His brother could have taken a step back and reflected on how hurtful his past behavior was, but instead he decided to just behave with more entitlement than ever.

Refusing to fund the consequences of someone else’s bad decisions isn’t betrayal — it’s just plain common sense.