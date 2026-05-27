May 27, 2026 at 10:15 am

Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

by Benjamin Cottrell

man behind bars

Pexels/Reddit

Family is supposed to mean something, but some people only remember that when they need bail money.

One man spent years doing the right thing, splitting rent, building his career, and trying to keep a relationship alive with a sibling who was actively unraveling.

So as his brother spiraled into theft and pure destruction, he was left with no other choice but to walk away.

Then came the arrest. Suddenly, the brother who had stolen from him, abandoned him, and vanished for four years needed a favor — and a big one, at that.

A defense lawyer doesn’t come cheap, and he had exactly the money needed to cover it. He said no anyway.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to give my brother money for a defense lawyer even though i can afford it?

I am 35 years old, I work as a chief manager at a large financial firm.

In the past I didn’t earn much, my brother and I rented an apartment together and split the rent equally.

Then I had to cut my expenses heavily, because my brother changed his lifestyle.

And this lifestyle change wasn’t a good one.

He started drinking heavily, doing drugs and stealing things from people.

He stopped paying his share of the rent, so I had to cover for him.

My personal belongings also started disappearing from our apartment, so I decided to move out.

It was financially difficult for me, but I managed.

But his sibling didn’t understand where he was coming from at all.

My brother got offended, said that people do not treat relatives like this, and he did not speak to me for four years, even though I tried to text him.

Recently he and my mother started calling and texting me.

Then his brother really got himself in trouble.

My brother tried to rob a store, now he faces several years in prison, and he needs money for a good defense lawyer.

I have this money, but I refused.

He doesn’t think he owes his brother anything after the way he was treated.

I understand that this will not change anything, and I do not want to spend funds on a person who abandoned me for four years.

Now my parents and my brother are putting pressure on me, they say that I am acting inhumanly and betraying the family, since I have the money, but I don’t want to help.

AITA?

Sounds like toxicity runs in the family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

What did Reddit think?

He needs to share his reasons with his family — because they are good ones.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 11.44.03 AM Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

His parents aren’t behaving like super honest people either.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 11.44.49 AM Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

At this point, his sibling deserves the punishment that’s coming his way.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 11.45.31 AM Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

Maybe this familial relationship is causing more harm than good.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 11.46.52 AM Man Consistently Covers for His Destructive Brother’s Crimes—Then Draws a Hard Line at Jail and Refuses to Bail Him Out

At some point, family loyalty has to be a two-way street — and this brother treated it like a one-way toll road where only one person was paying.

He stole, he disappeared, he resurfaced only when it was convenient, and then had the nerve to bring the whole family along to apply pressure.

His brother could have taken a step back and reflected on how hurtful his past behavior was, but instead he decided to just behave with more entitlement than ever.

Refusing to fund the consequences of someone else’s bad decisions isn’t betrayal — it’s just plain common sense.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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