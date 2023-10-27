Guy’s Best Friend Takes Epic Revenge On His Parents After They Skipped Out On His Wedding
by Trisha Leigh
Weddings are supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime events, and even if we all acknowledge that sometimes they’re not, people are expected to treat them like they are.
And I mean, I’m not sure there are many valid excuses for skipping when the wedding is your child’s.
OP has lived his life as the un-favorite child, with his parents always favoring his sister and dropping everything to cater to her whims.
have a sister that’s 6 years older than me.
My parents for years cancel on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Ops sorry sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating ops sorry sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her melt downs.
I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.
He did not expect them to cancel on his wedding because her dog was sick, though.
The day of my wedding.
I received a voicemail from my mom saying they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick and she was upset.
His best man made a wedding video as a gift and asked if it was ok to post it on social media. They said sure and then disconnected for a week for their honeymoon.
I had no idea about it until I came home. Our honeymoon was at a lakeside cabin. No cell service.
The video, it turned out, called out his parents for being jerks and skipping the wedding.
The post caption was “My best friend. He is an amazing person even if his parents NEVER showed up for him. video was still pictures of us next to her parents, me on the dance floor, cutting the cake.
Where you would normally see both parents in wedding pictures. The sound behind the video was my moms voice mail explaining how they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick.
When OP got home, he had upset messages from his family, telling him he had to take the video down.
I came home a week later to hundreds of messages. Family members from both sides insisting I take it down.
I was told my sister hasn’t stopped crying. My mom is refusing to leave the house.
He said not until his dad figured out how to make up for missing the wedding.
I maybe the A here. I didn’t take it down when I got my messages. I didn’t call my family back right away. I waited until my vacation time was over at work and enjoyed my time with my Wife. In our new home. Before I contacted anyone.
My dad told me to take down the video. It was “just a bad night for them”. That they will make it up to me and my wife for not coming.
My reply was exactly how do you plan to “make up” my wedding? It’s a once in a lifetime thing. You choose to ignore my feeling on the whole matter.
Then he just repeated he will make it up to me. I told him I would take down the video only when he made up missing my wedding. Flustered we both hung up the phone before we both said things we shouldn’t have.
Am I the A here. I could have just taken down the video.
Should he have given into their pleas? Let’s hear what Reddit has to say!
This is honestly appalling behavior.
There is almost no good excuse for missing this big day.