‘He then proceeded to show footage of the HR lady.’ Company Tried to Fire His Dad Right Before He Qualified For His Pension, But He Fought Back And Got Sweet Revenge

Company Tried to Fire His Dad Right Before He Qualified For His Pension, But He Fought Back And Got Sweet Revenge
This is the kind of story that makes my blood boil.
I’m talking about when companies try to get rid of loyal, hard-working employees right before they qualify for their pension.
It’s not a common occurrence, but it does happen.
And a Reddit user shared a story about what happened when Human Resources tried to get rid of their dad when he was about to get his pension.
Check out what ended up happening in the story below.
HR tried to get rid of my dad right before he was able to get his pension.
“My Father worked for a Forbes 500 company since the 1970s.
Moved up the ranks as a software engineer and management, has patents for the company that saved it millions of dollars. He’s almost to pension age and suddenly HR starts making his life miserable. He noticed this trend was happening to some of his coworkers when they were getting close to age 60 as well.
HR Lady calls him into the office and says that he was not punching in and out at the correct time. My Father, an engineer, is very very detail oriented. He knew that these were false accusations and asked HR to prove it. They came back a week later and couldn’t prove it.
And he said, “Of course you can’t. I have been driving the corporate carpool bus from [A major city 40 miles away from the company] for the last 15 years. I always have 16 witnesses on my clock in time and I haven’t been late in 15 years.”
HR Lady came back a week later and they said that they were going to fire him for letting people into the building without badging. He asked to see when and where he was letting someone into the building without badging. They showed that he held the door for his best friend who had also been working there since the 70s who had his foot cut off after having type 2 diabetes. He was in a wheelchair.
Prior to this my dad took the chief of security out for lunch and told him about how this company wanted him to leave before he got his pension so he got some footage of his own.
My dad said, “That is very interesting. You are going to fire me for holding the door for my best friend of 35 years after his foot was amputated and he was in a wheelchair? Fine then I hope you fire the CEO and yourself as well!”
He then proceeded to show footage of the HR lady holding the door for his friend and the CEO holding the door for his friend.
My Father ended up staying there until he got his pension.”
Companies can just be the absolute worst.
Glad this guy got what he deserved.