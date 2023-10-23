Husband Catches His Wife Cheating With Her Cousin On Webcam And Shares A Livestream With Their Entire Family On Group Text
by Trisha Leigh
There are a lot of cheaters out there, and just as many people who get blindsided by the fact that their partner is cheating.
No everyone, though, stays as cool and calm as OP when confronted with the truth.
OP’s partner became extremely controlling, seemingly out of nowhere, accusing him of cheating without reason or cause. He began to get suspicious, and so came up with a ruse to figure out her schedule.
I was with my new ex for 3 years. I had noticed that she was being extremely controlling. I was expected to give every little detail of my day and tell her my schedule in advance, and if I deviated from that, she would be very upset.
She chalked it up to just bad feelings she was having and shrugged it off as her paranoia for past relationships of infidelity.
I had never once cheated or strayed, and I never gave her a reason to act like this. It felt unbecoming of my fiance to act in such a way.
Now this is where it gets juicy.
After she had asked for my schedule to make plans, as mine tends to be more hectic than hers, I noticed she was texting someone.
In my line of work, if I put in more than 40 hours, I have the ability to take time off at will as long as the work is completed at a later date. I was very good friends with her brother and still am. We laugh about this to this day, and he actively reminds her of it.
I messaged him stating I wanted to do something special for her a little bit earlier than our anniversary to make sure it was a special surprise. They both worked in the same fabrication facility.
He was a fabricator and she a shipping manager. He was kind enough to let me know her schedule.
He learned she had been taking half a day off on Wednesdays, so he took a Wednesday off to lay in wait – but not until he was fully prepared.
That’s where the discrepancy falls into place. Without my knowledge, she was foregoing overtime; she worked 12-hour shifts Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, when she would only work half a day.
She had been taking Wednesdays off right around the time that she started getting extremely controlling.
Lucky for me, I had stacked several days of leisure time up, so taking a Wednesday off for me was not an issue.
A few days go by, and Wednesday’s here. I put on my work gear and “leave” for work. I was expecting her to leave as our apartment complex had two exits on the same road I could see directly across from a shopping center, so I parked my car near the back and waited.
I had also done my due diligence to take an old laptop, which we kept on our desk in an office area with a full view of the living room, bedroom door and bathroom plus the kitchen.
I had set it up for remote access and had it alert me when the webcam noticed movement.
When he saw a cousin (by marriage) arrive at the house he was ready to give her the benefit of the doubt…at least, until the webcam he’d set up recorded them getting busy.
Giving her the benefit of the doubt, I thought he may be dropping something off or coming over to assist her with something, as her family sometimes does. Sure enough, a message came through so I remote into my laptop.
He walks through the door without skipping a beat, she unbuttons his shirt and begins kissing him.
He hit live stream and shared it with friends and family.
I created a URL link for the live stream. And as she was preoccupied, we had a family group text and a friend group text.
They were both part of it, but at the current time, they were currently indisposed and didn’t look at their phones. They didn’t even wait; they could have gone to the bedroom, but no, they decided to get freaky deeky right there on the couch.
I sent the link off to the friend group chat and the family group chat. Within minutes, I’m getting calls non-stop from friends and family alike. There was no turning back.
She was getting blown up, but she was ignoring her phone. Not until the 4th or 5th call came through did they decide to take a break.
For context, the state I live in allows recording of personal property regardless of occupancy. I was the only one on the lease; she wasn’t allowed to be on the lease because of poor credit.
Everyone was angry with them and no one was upset with OP (to hear him tell it).
The call she had picked up was from her cousin’s mother who she was hammering. She answers the phone on speaker, and I kid you not, the first words out of his mother’s mouth were stop screwing my son.
They both became rigid, and she began to stutter over her words, saying, What are you talking about? etc. The mother then divulged that there was a live feed of them sent out by me to her family. She grabbed every pillow off the couch and covered herself up.
The cousin staggered off, trying to put on his pants and shoes, just to trip himself up and smacked his head off of my coffee table. Leaving it with a divot. By this time, I had made my way to the front of the apartment complex. I was there to greet the adulterer as he came out of the front exit.
He froze and began to cry, apologizing profusely. I’m not going to lie; what happened afterwards wasn’t my best moment, and I nearly got into legal trouble if it weren’t for the fact that he was trespassing on private property.
Let’s just say I had a cast for 6 weeks, and he wasn’t in any family photos for months.
OP is now married with kids and thinks all’s well that ends well.
I went up to the apartment, where she was now fully clothed and crying inconsolably. I asked her if it was snot or *** on her face. Then I told her not to answer because it didn’t matter anyway.
I gave her 1 hour to remove all her belongings, as again, everything in the apartment was mine except for clothes, some makeup, and a few kitchen utensils.
Her mother would not let her move in, as she was just filled with embarrassment.
Same for her brothers, and the cousin’s mother kicked her son out.
Rumor spread around our town very quickly, and for a lack of better words, she was untouchable.
I’m now happily married with three children and regret absolutely nothing.
Is it? Does Reddit approve these tactics? Let’s hear what they have to say!
Many commenters thought this seemed made up.
Plenty of others disagree, though.
Because some folks have been there, too.
Everything looks different in hindsight.
If it is true, everyone agrees she was wrong.
This is one wild ride.
If it’s not true, OP is a decent fiction author.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · cheating, cousins, family, pro revenge, reddit, revenge, top, white text