‘They are starting a class action lawsuit against Honda.’ A Woman Said The Rear Window On Her Honda Shattered After She Used the Car’s Defrost

by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a new one…
A woman posted a viral TikTok video where she showed viewers what happened when she turned on the rear defrost in her Honda HR-V.
And it wasn’t pretty…
The rear window of the vehicle shattered and she said, “Hey, just a heads up, if you drive a 2023 Honda HR-V, do not use the rear defrost.”
The woman added, “Apparently, it clears your window by shattering it. Good luck.”
The caption to her video reads, “Does your car have this fun function too?!”
I think that’s what we like to refer to as “sarcasm.”
Take a look at the video.
@lala.121109
Does your car have this fun function too?! 🥴🫠😡 @Honda #honda #hondahrv #2023hondahrvsport #2023hondahrv #2023hondahrvbackwindowshattered #shouldhavebeenarecall #reardefrostfail
The woman posted a follow-up video and said the dealership where she bought her Honda wouldn’t help her and she had to pay the insurance deductible and pay for a rental car to get it taken care of.
I mean… look at this crazy damage.
Windows don’t just shatter like this…
She also said that she is joining a class-action lawsuit against Honda and she claims that this issue is known by Honda.
@lala.121109
UPDATE: Dealership: ❌ Corporate: ❌ Insurance: ✔️ ➡️The link I mentioned is too long, so IF THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU: 1. Google: Lemberg Law 2023 HONDA HR-V Back Window Shattering and fill the quick questionnaire on the page to see if you qualify to join. 2. Report it on NHTSA.gov #2023hondahrv #2023hondahrvsport #2023hondahrvbackwindowshattered #reardefrostfail #shouldhavebeenarecall #hondahrv #honda
Good luck with the lawsuit!