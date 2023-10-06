October 6, 2023 at 1:51 pm

‘They are starting a class action lawsuit against Honda.’ A Woman Said The Rear Window On Her Honda Shattered After She Used the Car’s Defrost

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

Well, this is a new one…

A woman posted a viral TikTok video where she showed viewers what happened when she turned on the rear defrost in her Honda HR-V.

And it wasn’t pretty…

The rear window of the vehicle shattered and she said, “Hey, just a heads up, if you drive a 2023 Honda HR-V, do not use the rear defrost.”

The woman added, “Apparently, it clears your window by shattering it. Good luck.”

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

The caption to her video reads, “Does your car have this fun function too?!”

I think that’s what we like to refer to as “sarcasm.”

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

Take a look at the video.

@lala.121109

Does your car have this fun function too?! 🥴🫠😡 @Honda #honda #hondahrv #2023hondahrvsport #2023hondahrv #2023hondahrvbackwindowshattered #shouldhavebeenarecall #reardefrostfail

♬ original sound – lala.1211

The woman posted a follow-up video and said the dealership where she bought her Honda wouldn’t help her and she had to pay the insurance deductible and pay for a rental car to get it taken care of.

I mean… look at this crazy damage.

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

Windows don’t just shatter like this…

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

She also said that she is joining a class-action lawsuit against Honda and she claims that this issue is known by Honda.

@lala.121109

UPDATE: Dealership: ❌ Corporate: ❌ Insurance: ✔️ ➡️The link I mentioned is too long, so IF THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU: 1. Google: Lemberg Law 2023 HONDA HR-V Back Window Shattering and fill the quick questionnaire on the page to see if you qualify to join. 2. Report it on NHTSA.gov #2023hondahrv #2023hondahrvsport #2023hondahrvbackwindowshattered #reardefrostfail #shouldhavebeenarecall #hondahrv #honda

♬ original sound – lala.1211

Here’s how people reacted.

This person made a point that was true, but…

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

Another individual said Honda needs to do some recalls.

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

And this TikTokker said this is also happening with Acura RDXs.

Source: TikTok/@lala.121109

Good luck with the lawsuit!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter