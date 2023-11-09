November 9, 2023 at 1:29 am

‘I had $5 in my account yesterday.’ Wells Fargo Transferred $1 To Her Savings Account Without Her Knowledge And She’s Not Happy

Living paycheck to paycheck is NOT FUN.

And if you’ve been there at some point in your life, you know how stressful everyday life can be.

So you’ll probably be able to sympathize with a woman named Brittney who posted a video with a caption that simply reads, “Babe every cent counts!”

Brittney told viewers, “I’m hanging on by a thread, I had $5 in my account yesterday so I checked today I was like, ‘Please don’t be negative, please don’t be negative.’ Wells Fargo has the audacity of doing a $1 automatic savings transfer from my account.”

She then pleaded and said, “Put it back! Put it back! I need that, I get paid tomorrow, OK?”

Ouch…

Check out what she had to say.

Here’s how people reacted.

This reader lost money while sleeping!

Another TikTok user is really going through it…

And this individual offered a pro tip.

Another day, another banking horror story.

Get it together, Wells Fargo!

