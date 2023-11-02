Woman Sues Parents After They Loot Her Education Fund To Pay For Her Brother’s Wedding
by Trisha Leigh
Money isn’t everything, and most people would say that it’s a shame to let it come between family or friends.
That said, sometimes you have to fight for yourself.
OP’s culture isn’t so much for girls’ education, but she had a great-aunt who believed it was important. Her father educated her, so she left money for all of the girls in her family to use for higher education, too.
My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture education for women is not really valued and she thought that was bull.
She lived with her father in London where she was educated. She went on to attend university and became a doctor She married a British man, they moved to America and had a great life. She funded the education of as many of her nieces and grand nieces as she could.
When she passed away she left money for every girl relative she could.
Her parents don’t care about it, and her older sister didn’t go to college. When OP went to get the money for college, she learned her parents had spent it on her brother’s wedding.
My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and I. They used it to pay for my brother’s wedding. My sister didn’t care because she got married two years out of high school and had no intention of going to college.
When I graduated I went to the bank to get money for school and it was almost all gone. There was like $13,000 left.
I asked my parents about it and they said they had needed the money.
I finally found out where the money went. I got furious. I got student loans and moved out. I am a great source of shame to them and I don’t give a hoot.
So, she’s suing them for the money.
I am currently suing them for the money that was left for me.
Everyone is ashamed and thinks she’s awful. Her brother promised to pay for her schooling if she’ll drop it, but refuses to sign a contract to that effect.
My entire family is against me. They all think I am a complete asshole for airing private family business in public. And that I am putting money ahead of family. My friends are all on my side but they are all Americans and don’t really get my culture. Neither do I to be honest.
My brother called me up and offered to pay for my university if I drop the lawsuit. I agreed as long as we had a legally binding contract.
He said I was being awful for not trusting him. I said he should not have accepted my money for his wedding. It is causing all kinds of embarrassment in our community.
I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this but I don’t want to have this debt I should not have.
OP is feeling pressure from every direction and wants to know if Reddit sides with her or her family.
