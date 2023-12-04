His Sister Deliberately Left His Husband Out Of The Weddings Photos, So He Ruined Her Big Day By Leaving. – ‘It was obvious that he was hurt and disappointed.’
I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to assume that there is some serious drama going on within this family.
And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if he was out of line for bailing out on his sister’s wedding early because he felt incredibly insulted.
He explained that he went to his sister’s special night with his husband.
AITA for leaving my sister’s wedding early because she kept my husband out of pictures?
“My (31M) sister Anne (34F) got married on Saturday. My husband of 7 years, Mark (32M), was there with me and up until one point, is was an amazing evening.
After the ceremony, Anne wanted a picture with all of our siblings (there’s five of us) and their respective partners so we started lining up.
His husband was left out.
When Anne saw that my husband was standing next to me, she shook her head and said something about him “ruining the aesthetic”.
Apparently, her plan was to put one man and one woman next to each other alternately.
My youngest sister (18F), who doesn’t have a partner and was standing on the very side, offered to stand between the two of us, so we could be close and Anne’s wish would still be respected.
His sister wasn’t budging.
I thought that was a great solution, but Anne disagreed and told Mark to get out of the picture. He’s quite introverted and tries to avoid confrontation under all circumstances, so he simply complied and told me not to get angry, but it was obvious that he was hurt and disappointed by being left out.
Obviously, it didn’t stop me from getting angry and I walked away with him. I can understand that Anne wants her wedding pictures to look exactly how she imagined them, but I think that the idea my younger sister proposed was very reasonable.
They decided to leave the wedding.
I congratulated Anne and her husband one last time, but then I said my goodbyes. When I was asked why we were leaving early (especially before taking the pictures), I said that I didn’t feel like our presence was wanted.
We left before dinner was served and I took Mark out to his favorite restaurant to cheer him up a little.
His sister called him out.
Anne has texted me since saying that I was being overdramatic and making a fuss over nothing.
Our parents have tried to remain neutral, but expect for my youngest sister, the rest of the family supports Anne and thinks that leaving early was going too far and that I should’ve sucked it up instead of ruining her big day.”
