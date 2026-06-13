She Thinks Her Divorced Husband Is ‘Unreasonable’ for Not Mowing Her Parents’ Lawn

Imagine getting divorced, but you stay in touch with your ex because of your kids. Would you be willing to help your ex out by doing favors for her parents that you used to do when you were married, or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and the favor is mowing the lawn at a house his ex-wife’s parents own, a house where his ex-wife and their daughter don’t even live. He used to mow the lawn at this house when they were married, but now that they’re divorced, he doesn’t think he should have to do it anymore.

His ex is so insistent that he needs to mow the lawn that he’s wondering if he’s really is doing the wrong thing by refusing to mow the lawn.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For refusing to mow the lawn at my ex wife’s house? Some back story, my ex wife (29F) and I (33M) got a divorce last year, but we are still in contact because we share a 2 year old daughter. She and our daughter currently live at one of her parent’s house, which has HOA to mow the lawn. However, her parents own another property in a town that is closer to where I live, and she wants me to cut the grass over there.

Things change when you’re no longer married.

Previously when we were still married, I would mow the front yard of that house, which is not too large. But they do not have a lawn mower, and I do not own a pickup truck. So every time, I would have to bring a weed whacker in the back of my SUV to cut that small patch of grass. We are no longer married anymore, so I don’t think it would make sense for me to continue doing this.

His ex sees it differently.

My ex wife disagrees. For some reason, she believes that it’s still my duty as the father to cut the grass (for free) at a house that our child doesn’t even live at. I told her no, I’m not cutting your grass anymore please pay someone else to do it. Because she’s currently busy taking care of our daughter, she believes that I still owe it to her to cut the grass.

It’s not like he doesn’t help out at all.

I still visit on weekends, buy stuff, and provide weekly funds to support them. Now that I told her no, she is immaturely ignoring all my texts, usually asking her how our child is doing. Granted, I can still visit my daughter at anytime, I do not feel comfortable going somewhere that I’m not welcomed. AITA for refusing to cut her grass?

He’s her ex. He owes her nothing. His only obligations are to his daughter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Another person has a question.

This person urges him to spend time with his daughter.

This is another good question.

It’s important that he does not make any excuses to avoid spending time with his daughter. Unless there’s something he didn’t mention, he should be able to spend time with his daughter away from his ex’s house. They could come up with an agreed upon meeting place where he can pick up and drop off his daughter that doesn’t have to be his ex-wife’s house.

Surely there’s some sort of child custody arrangement in place. If not, that needs to change. He needs to prioritize time with his daughter, or else she’ll grow to hate him, and her mom will probably try to turn her against him.

As far as the grass, don’t mow it. It’s simple. His daughter needs to be the priority.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.