Parents Make Son Babysit His Kid Sister So Much That He Doesn’t Have A Life. So He Tells Them He Wishes She Was Never Born.

AITA for telling my mom that I wish my sister was never born?
“My (14M) sister (9F) is autistic and she needs to be looked after most of the time. She’s not super low functioning but she’s not high functioning either. She barely speaks and she has a bunch of sensory issues which makes her have a lot of meltdowns.
Since she was born I’ve had to look after her and the older I get, the longer I am expected to look after her for.
I don’t have any proper friends because I never have time to hang out with them because I’m always looking after my sister.
If I have plans my parents plans are always more important. Even if I already had plans I am expected to look after her when my parents are busy.
I was getting ready to go see my friend because we were gonna celebrate his birthday.
My mom came in my room and told me I’d have to look after her so my parents can go to a restaurant together.
We got into an argument because she’d known that I’d be going out like a month in advance.
We were both yelling at each other and I said that I wish my sister was never born.
She grounded me for a month and told me I was disgusting for saying that.
I know it’s a really awful thing to say and none of this is my sisters fault but everything would have been so much better if she never existed.
It’d be nice to have a cake for my birthday and not have to give her 80% of it, it’d be nice to have time to see my friends and not have to spend all of my free time looking after her. I **** her so much she’s ruined my life.
My dad agreed with my mom and told me I’m a really bad person.
It’s been making me feel really bad. I don’t know if I’m the ******* or not.”
