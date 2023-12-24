She Went to Chick-fil-A And Realized Something Awkward: It Was Daddy/Daughter Date Night
by Matthew Gilligan
Welp, didn’t see that one coming!
A TikTokker named Emily shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that she got an unexpected surprise when she went to dine in at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The text overlay on her video reads, “Me thinking I’ll just have a normal time at chic fil a.”
She flipped the camera around and showed viewers that a section of the restaurant was roped off with a sign reading “Daddy Daughter Date Night.”
That’s pretty wholesome, don’t you think?
Let’s take a look at the video.
@emiallanpoe
it was a great experience// #fyp
And here’s how people responded.
This person brought up daddy issues…
Another person will stick to the drive-thru.
And this viewer was moved…and they shared why.
I can’t say I’ve ever stumbled upon a night like this.
There’s a first time for everything!
