She Went to Chick-fil-A And Realized Something Awkward: It Was Daddy/Daughter Date Night

by Matthew Gilligan

Welp, didn’t see that one coming!

A TikTokker named Emily shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that she got an unexpected surprise when she went to dine in at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Me thinking I’ll just have a normal time at chic fil a.”

She flipped the camera around and showed viewers that a section of the restaurant was roped off with a sign reading “Daddy Daughter Date Night.”

That’s pretty wholesome, don’t you think?

Let’s take a look at the video.

@emiallanpoe

it was a great experience// #fyp

♬ original sound – 🤍🪐

And here’s how people responded.

This person brought up daddy issues…

Another person will stick to the drive-thru.

And this viewer was moved…and they shared why.

I can’t say I’ve ever stumbled upon a night like this.

There’s a first time for everything!

