Employee Was Told To Give A Grumpy New Co-Worker An “Obscene” Password, So They Did And Hilarity Ensued
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess certain folks just don’t know how to listen…and they end up looking really DUMB when they do that!
But what do you expect, right?
Most people aren’t that bright!
Speaking of that, check out this story from Reddit and see what you think.
I told him but he just refused to believe me.
“We had a new problematic employee start at work and I was told to share the password for a specific tool with him.
He had been a pain in the *** and I had been warned about him by a friend who had been his boss at his last place of employment so I wasn’t inclined to make things easy for him.
Sure, you can have the password…
After I was officially told to share, he came over to me and requested the password. Being a helpful employee I gave it to him. He then asked for it again. I then repeated myself and told him it’s – obscene.
He walked away grumbling and went to our manager and complained.
She (my manager) then called me in and asked me for the password. I of course gave it to her.
It’s… “obscene.”
Ahhhh, now I get it!
She then looked at me and shook her head while hiding a subtle smile.
She then asked him if he had tried my answer. He said of course not, he refused to give it to me saying that it was obscene.
She then looked straight at him and said to enter the actual word “obscene”
It goes without saying that he and I never became friends.”
They tried to tell him…
But he just wouldn’t listen!
