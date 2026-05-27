Aunt Continuously Left on Read by Her Niece Seriously Considers Halting All Family Gifts to Teach Her a Lesson in Manners

There’s a big difference between being busy in college and not having thirty seconds to reply to an aunt who is trying to buy you something.

One devoted aunt worked hard to buy her niece nice gifts, but when her text messages to her nieces repeatedly went unanswered, she was left puzzled.

At first, she just kept buying the gifts anyway. But when she received more radio silence around her niece’s birthday, she was starting to reconsider everything.

She came to the internet to find out if she was being reasonable or petty.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I didn’t buy a birthday gift for my niece? I’m in my late 40s, and my niece is turning 20. We used to be close, but she’s in college two hours away and super busy.

Her current family dynamic is pretty complicated.

Also, her dad — my older brother — and I have a rocky relationship at best. He and I haven’t had a conflict in years, thankfully. However, when we do, my mother usually attempts to be the peacemaker, but this usually means I concede or apologize because he’s the golden child. Anyway, back in mid-December, I texted her to ask what she wanted for Christmas.

So she ended up having to improvise — for her birthday too.

I never heard back, but I bought her a gift card to her favorite store. The last text in our text history was this unanswered text, and I recently texted her to ask what she wants for her birthday. Again, radio silence.

She’s beginning to feel puzzled by the lack of response.

We used to do somewhat big family celebrations for birthdays, but my brother hasn’t hosted anything for his kids’ birthdays in the past few years. I’m really, really tempted not to get her anything if she can’t be bothered to answer me at all. Her older sister (22) responded for her last birthday, and I sent her a gift as she was also away at college at the time. WIBTA if I just didn’t buy anything for her?

No one likes to be left on read.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

This reader says no response, no gift.

This woman has already done more than her due diligence.

Put quite simply, her niece should know better.

A “Happy Birthday” text would suffice, although she probably wouldn’t get a response to it.

The aunt really isn’t asking much here, just a simple acknowledgment to confirm the effort is landing somewhere.

If her niece can’t take 30 seconds to respond to her texts, it’s not controversial to suggest that maybe she doesn’t deserve to be showered in gifts.

You can try as hard as you like, but if the person on the receiving end can’t pay you the courtesy you deserve, maybe it’s time to hang up the towel.

This aunt should save the money and buy herself something nice instead.