His Mom Told Him Not To Go Out The Door, So He Went Out The Window Instead
by Trisha Leigh
Kids can be a pain in the rear end, but on their better days, they can be insanely clever and hilarious.
Even if they’re not trying to be – maybe especially when they’re not trying to be.
OP was eight when he angered his mother and she put him in his room.
Mum was vacuuming, and I’d done something to annoy her (can’t remember what now), so she marched me down to my bedroom, sent me inside, told me that “If I came out this door before she said I could, then I’d be in *BIG* trouble!” and slammed the door.
Since she told him not to go out the door, he went out the window.
So of course, I wated a few minutes, then decided I was bored and wanted to go outside.
Per her instructions I ignored the door, climbed up onto my chest of drawers, opened the window, took the flyscreen off the window, and climbed out, onto the dog kennel and then onto the ground, and went to see what Dad was doing.
When she found him she was hopping mad.
Some time later, after finishing cleaning and finding that I wasn’t in my room anymore, mum stormed outside and spotted me sitting on dad’s lap on the ride on mower while he was mowing the lawns.
Mum has of course come over to us, absolutely fuming, and demanded to know what the hell I was doing, she’d told me not to leave me room!
She found that she could not argue with his logic (or his father’s laughter) though.
I of course said, rationally and confidently, that she’d told me I wasn’t allowed to go out the door, and I’d obeyed her instructions by going out the window instead!
She stood there flabbergasted for a minute, and then stormed off back inside.
For ages I’d thought that mum, faced with the unassailable logic of my argument, had known she was in the wrong and given up.
Turns out that my dad, sitting behind me and thus fully visible to mum but not myself, was desperately trying to hold back utter howls of laughter, and mum knew that there was no way she was winning, and quit before he burst out laughing at us.
Reddit should love this charming little tale.
Other oblivious smart-aleck kids posted their own stories.
The moms felt her pain.
But secretly, we all love these moments.
Kids can bring the little tension breaks we all need.
Two great stories for the price of one!
I couldn’t love this story more.
These little moments make having kids so, so worth it.
