Creepy Stepson Kept Invading Her Privacy, So She Said He Can’t Stay In Her House
by Trisha Leigh
There have been more than a few stories on Reddit about the awkward and sometimes volatile relationships between stepparents and stepchildren.
That said, this one might be the creepiest one yet.
OP and her husband have no children, but he has a son from a (long ago) previous relationship.
Hi so I am a 32 F married to my husband who’s 35. We have been married for 6 years now with 0 kids from our marriage.
My husband tho when he was in college he and his past gf had a child but her family and she had the custody too.
Since my husband and I got married his son came for sleepovers.
I personally never liked the boy’s behavior.
He was a bit rude but I never interfered with him and let his father talk with him whenever something bad happened.
Once, she caught him looking in her underwear drawer.
However, some months ago I caught him peeking into my undergarments stuff , mind you he is a 16 yrs old now and we never had the mother-son bond that would justify such an act.
He begged me not to expose him to his father and I agreed.
I agreed and warned him.
When it happened again, she refused to keep quiet.
Another day, he was at the house after his school and I saw him hurriedly getting out of the bedroom.
I then entered to see what he was doing and found that my undergarments drawer wasn’t closed properly.
I opened it and noticed that 2 of my bras were missing.
I went and opened his school bag saw the stolen bras and confronted him about it then while we were fighting his father arrived and learned about everything.
Now, they’re arguing about whether or not to let him stay in their home for an extended period.
All that happened 5 months ago and the boy was restricted from coming into the house without his father’s presence and his father also took away his keys.
Now the mother is traveling but she can’t take her son with her because of school, and he can’t cook, clean or anything so he can’t stay alone and she wants him to stay with us for the month she’s traveling.
I told my husband that I won’t feel safe at all and that I can’t have him for a month.
I told him he could go stay with the boy in the mother’s house for the month while I stay here but I cannot have him with me for a month.
AITA?
Usually Reddit sees the kid’s point-of-view; I wonder if they’ll see it here…
The top comment says the behavior is definitely creepy.
They wonder what the kid has say for his behavior.
Either way, she’s not being unreasonable.
And he probably needs some therapy.
They feel like she’s suggested a good compromise.
I don’t like this at all.
I hope they’re taking this behavior seriously before they let this kid loose on the world.
