‘Female rage is a powerful thing.’ – Woman Told The IRS About Her Cheating Ex’s Shady Tax Practices
by Matthew Gilligan
I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of people taking advantage of this advice…
A woman named Ava shared a video on TikTok and talked about how she got sweet, sweet revenge on an ex-boyfriend that cheated on her.
Ava said, “When my ex confided in me he never paid his taxes, then cheated on me a few months later I reported him to the IRS and collected over 100k in reward money. I’m spending his money daily while he’s facing years in jail. The female rage is a powerful thing”
Ava also mentioned that she’s been “banned from every dating app imaginable for scamming men out of thousands of dollars” so it seems like she knows what she’s doing…
And FYI, there is a whistleblower office at the IRS, just in case you were wondering…and in case you know anyone that you think needs to be reported…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@realavalouiise
And here’s how people reacted.
This reader usually isn’t into snitching, but…
Another TikTokker might be using this advice soon…
Another viewer’s sister wanted her to get ICE involved in a situation.
Play stupid games…
And win stupid prizes!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!