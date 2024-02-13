Mother-In-Law Was Being a Terrible Houseguest, So Son-In-Law Told Her She Had To Be Out By The Next Day
by Matthew Gilligan
Ugh, this sounds brutal…
Having a mother-in-law or a father-in-law stay at your house AND act like a total creep?
No, thank you!
But that’s what this guy is going through, folks!
Is he acting like a jerk?
Get the details below and see what you think.
AITA for asking my mother in law (MIL) to leave my house ?
“So I (m25) and my wife (f24) live together and recently my MIL and FIL haven’t been getting along so my wife told her she can come and stay with us.
They’re helping her out a lot.
Now usually I’m a man who likes my own space and I’m comfortable with it just being me and my wife in the house and I’m finding it a bit strange my MIL being here.
We haven’t asked her to pay any rent or bills or food etc but she does cook about twice a week.
But she’s getting on their nerves…
Since she’s been staying here she’s been doing a lot of things me and my wife asked her not to do because we like things a certain way.
For example, don’t move anything in the house because me and my wife like everything the way it is or don’t eat leftovers in the fridge unless they’re yours (she did it anyway) and not to go into our bedroom (she did it anyway).
I am a 420 user and I like to smoke in the house because it’s my house and my wife has never had a problem with it, but I stopped smoking in the house because MIL is there now and I smoke in the garden.
But whenever I come in my MIL ALWAYS complains and asks me why I have to smoke at all and complains that it stinks and I stink because of it and I never say anything back.
The other day we were all in the living room and we heard a knock at the door, it was one of my MIL friends.
My MIL then went to the door and invited her in, (she didn’t tell us she invited anyone to our house) we were all in the living room for about 5 minutes when she called me and me rude for not offering her uninvited guest a drink.
She was really pushing it.
She then goes to the kitchen and opens a bottle of £150 wine from Portugal (without asking) that me and my wife were saving for our anniversary and started drinking it with her friend.
About half an hour later my MIL then asked me and my wife if we could go to our room so she can speak in private with her friend so my wife took me upstairs and apologised to me about her mum because she knows I don’t like unexpected guests.
She wasn’t getting the picture…
I then proceeded to smoke in the bedroom because I was stressed and annoyed.
Around 5 mins after she then starts shouting at me from the bottom of the stairs that I’m disrespectful for smoking in MY house and that I’m getting her and her friend “high”.
He finally had enough.
I looked at my wife and she stood There just looking at her feet so I went to the top of the stairs and told her she needs to be gone tomorrow when I get back from work because I refuse to be frustrated and uncomfortable in my own house.
While I was at work I get a text from my wife saying I was disrespectful to her mum and that she and her mum will be at her aunts house until I’m ready to apologise to both of them, and when she comes back she will be bringing my MIL with her.
I’ve told her I’m not apologising and when and if she wants to come back she will be alone or she can’t come back at all
AITA?”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person said he’s NTA, but…
This individual said he’s NTA and made a good point.
One reader thinks a lot of things might be going on here.
This Reddit user thinks this marriage might be in trouble.
Another person thinks his wife has a lot to do with what’s going on.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!
See ya later!
