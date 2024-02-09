‘What goes around comes around.’ – Hairstylist’s Hot Take On Tipping Culture Made People Think Twice
by Matthew Gilligan
To tip or not to tip…that is the question…
And today we’re gonna get a hot take from a hairstylist named Samantha who posted a video on TikTok to address this contentious issue.
Samantha said, “Obviously we all have different opinions and I think that my opinion is different from most other stylists.”
She continued, “I don’t expect tips. My prices have gone up over the last couple of years because the world has gotten expensive.”
She added, “If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck and you can’t tip me, baby, pay your rent. I will never look at one of my clients differently if they don’t tip me.”
Samantha then said, “Obviously, I want a ******* tip. Obviously. But I’m not up in arms like some stylists about not getting tipped.”
She then talked about tipping culture in general and said that she thought it was “nuts” to tip in a drive-thru but added that “what goes around comes around” and she usually leaves tips when prompted.
Samantha added, “Raise your prices and don’t feel bad about it because the clients who still want to come to you, will still come to you.”
Check out the video.
@samantha_santor
My opinion on what you should tip your hairstylist 🫢 #hairtok #hairstylistsoftiktok #tippingculture
Here’s how people reacted.
One reader thinks they know what she’s really like…
Another TikTokker is tired of tipping.
This individual said they should include tips in their services.
I’m all for no more tipping.
Sorry, not sorry.
