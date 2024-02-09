February 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm

‘What goes around comes around.’ – Hairstylist’s Hot Take On Tipping Culture Made People Think Twice

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

To tip or not to tip…that is the question…

And today we’re gonna get a hot take from a hairstylist named Samantha who posted a video on TikTok to address this contentious issue.

Samantha said, “Obviously we all have different opinions and I think that my opinion is different from most other stylists.”

She continued, “I don’t expect tips. My prices have gone up over the last couple of years because the world has gotten expensive.”

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

She added, “If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck and you can’t tip me, baby, pay your rent. I will never look at one of my clients differently if they don’t tip me.”

Samantha then said, “Obviously, I want a ******* tip. Obviously. But I’m not up in arms like some stylists about not getting tipped.”

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

She then talked about tipping culture in general and said that she thought it was “nuts” to tip in a drive-thru  but added that “what goes around comes around” and she usually leaves tips when prompted.

Samantha added, “Raise your prices and don’t feel bad about it because the clients who still want to come to you, will still come to you.”

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

Check out the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

One reader thinks they know what she’s really like…

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

Another TikTokker is tired of tipping.

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

This individual said they should include tips in their services.

Source: TikTok/@samantha_santor

I’m all for no more tipping.

Sorry, not sorry.

