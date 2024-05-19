Ex-Husband Wants To Give His New Granddaughter Family Things That She Saved For Other Grandkids, But She Says No Way
AITA for not considering the baby part of the family?
“Ex and I were married for 20 years. We had 2 kids together.
Our son was the 6th grandchild born on his side, and our daughter was the 7th grand child and first Grand daughter on that side. There were 5 more kids born after her. On my side, our kids were the first grandchildren.
I have always been into vintage/ handmade items. MIL would make blankets / sweaters / booties / mittens for all the babies. When our daughter was born she also made rompers and dresses for her.
The other ‘daughters’ never appreciates what she did. In addition to what SHE made, she also gave us the sweaters that were given to her son (my husband) by his Nannies (grandmothers).
My mother, (first grandchildren) would shop at $$$ boutiques for out fits for my kids. She finally came to reality and started shopping cheaper.
My kids also wore the Christening gown that MY grandmother had worn. (Yeah, it was old).
In addition to the clothing, there were toys. Toys from their grandparents when they were babies. Toys from their father’s side that none of his siblings wanted for their babies.
Toys from my side I wanted them to have. Toys they got as gifts. And yes, I had all the toys tested for safety before I allowed the kids to have them.
I packed these items up in boxes so that when our children have children of their own, these things will be available for them if they want them.
Our marriage didn’t last. He walked out on us, and left all boxes (baby items) with me. He quickly remarried.
His wife has a daughter that was out of the house when they married. The daughter recently had a baby.
Now, his wife had seen photos of our children wearing some of the items I had saved up, and SHE feels that since HER daughter had ‘the first grandchild’ 🙄 that SHE (her daughter) is entitled to all the baby items I had saved for future grandchildren.
He walked away and left all the baby items with me. I saved the items so that OUR children will have them (if they desire) for THEIR children (OUR grandchildren).
They (him & wife) feel that since his wife’s daughter gave birth, she is just as entitled to the saved baby items as our children are.
And yes, I could ask ex-MIL what she would like me to do with the items, but I really don’t want to get her involved if I don’t have to.
I MIGHT be the ******* for not allowing my ex to give baby items from OUR kids that I saved for their future children to his wife so she could present them to her own (already existing) grand babies.
AITA?”
