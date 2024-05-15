Grocery Store Damaged A Vendor’s Truck And They Wouldn’t Pay to Fix It, So He Stopped Doing Business With Them And Cost Them $9k
by Ashley Ashbee
Prevention is the best medicine, as they say. But in the business world, some people and businesses are less than receptive to the idea.
In this story, it’s supposedly better to have a flimsy cart that can cause damage in a strong wind and pay a lot of money to deal with it each time.
Check out how the person in this story dealt with it.
Refuse to own up? That’ll cost you $9k/ year
This is the longest I’ve ever committed to something other than my marriage or career. And I don’t intend to stop.
About a year ago, I stopped at a 6-lettered, blue colored grocery store, that underpays its employees to pick up some tomatoes.
So it’s inevitable.
While I was in there, a microburst came through and blew some stuff around.
Not strong enough to topple trees, but some decent wind gusts.
This particular store chose to have their cart corrals “free standing” with no weights or bolting to the ground.
Ouch. Would have made a good video, though.
One of these corrals, empty of carts, was blown into the back of my relatively new car at the time, putting a sizable dent on the trunk deck.
The signage on the sides of the corral more or less acted as a sail, and since the whole thing weighed so little, it just spun in place and slammed in the car.
Corrals with as little as one cart in them were unaffected, and all of this was captured on dash cam.
I moved the corral after I got back to check the damage and a particularly energetic fart could have moved this thing.
You can’t have something mobile and sturdy?
Long story short – I ended up in contact with their legal team and was informed that they would not be taking responsibility, as the “corrals needed to be mobile to clean the parking lot”
When I asked what would have happened if the corral had hit a person walking the lawyer refused to talk to me any more other than to say “we will not be taking responsibility”.
I informed her that we would no longer be shopping at their chain. and we’ve suck to that. Religiously.
Total damage to the car: about $3k
Total lost gross sales: ~$13k and counting.
It’s the little victories…
I know it barely affects their bottom line, but it brings me great satisfaction every time I pass by the store with groceries from somewhere yellow or green, and for less money to boot.
Here’s what people in the comments thought.
But then how would people move them? That’s the whole reason they’re on wheels.
Please don’t make me do math in my head.
That’s petty 2.0 and it takes time, which diverts money from things.
Harsh, but probably true.
Definitely. You won because you had to pay out of pocket to fix your truck?
See? It can be done.
Sometimes petty revenge is done in vain, yet it still feels good for some reason.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.