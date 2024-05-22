Employee Gets An Unexpected A Tax Bill And Explains Why She Thinks the American Tax System Is a Scam
by Matthew Gilligan
Fact: nobody likes to pay taxes, but it’s part of living in America, baby!
But still, I think we can all agree that the IRS goes after the wrong people over what they see as unpaid debts.
And a woman named Kat took to TikTok to put the federal agency on blast.
Kat said, “My dad just called me and said that I owe $480 for my tax return because apparently if I just had $10 more dollars taken out of my check every single week then I wouldn’t owe anything at all.”
She continued, “What? I owe money for working? I owe money for working because, yeah, and, also, dad that sounds like a scam. You are telling me that if only $10 more dollars every week came out that I wouldn’t owe the $480?
Kat added, “How was I supposed to know that? First of all how am I supposed to know that, second of all…how do I control that?”
The woman ended her video by saying, “And why is that a thing how do you tell your employer oh take $10 more dollars out of my paycheck every week so that I don’t owe money when my tax return is done? What? This is, this is strange.”
Amen, sister…
Check out her video.
@kat.inmytwenties
When was this a thing #fyp #taxes
Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another person thinks it’s all a scam.
And one viewer asked a good question…
I think we’ve all felt this way at one time or another.
Probably because it’s true.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁