Employee Gets An Unexpected A Tax Bill And Explains Why She Thinks the American Tax System Is a Scam

by Matthew Gilligan

Fact: nobody likes to pay taxes, but it’s part of living in America, baby!

But still, I think we can all agree that the IRS goes after the wrong people over what they see as unpaid debts.

And a woman named Kat took to TikTok to put the federal agency on blast.

Kat said, “My dad just called me and said that I owe $480 for my tax return because apparently if I just had $10 more dollars taken out of my check every single week then I wouldn’t owe anything at all.”

She continued, “What? I owe money for working? I owe money for working because, yeah, and, also, dad that sounds like a scam. You are telling me that if only $10 more dollars every week came out that I wouldn’t owe the $480?

Kat added, “How was I supposed to know that? First of all how am I supposed to know that, second of all…how do I control that?”

The woman ended her video by saying, “And why is that a thing how do you tell your employer oh take $10 more dollars out of my paycheck every week so that I don’t owe money when my tax return is done? What? This is, this is strange.”

Amen, sister…

Check out her video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another person thinks it’s all a scam.

And one viewer asked a good question…

I think we’ve all felt this way at one time or another.

Probably because it’s true.

