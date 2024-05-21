Her Husband Keeps Giving His Adult Daughter Money Because She’s A Single Mom, But Now She’s Insisting He Stops Because They Need It More
How old is too old for a parent to be supporting a child?
That’s a good question, isn’t it…?
And I think the real answer is that every situation is different, so who are we to judge?
But the woman who wrote this story on Reddit is clearly fed up with her situation and she wants to know if she’s out of line.
Read on and see what you think.
AITA that I told my husband to stop supporting his adult daughter?
“I (47F) am very frustrated about this and thinking long hard and want to know if my feelings are valid.
My husband (54M) keeps supporting his daughter (27F) who’s a single mom.
Currently, the daughter lives with her mom and is asking him for help nonstop.
Money is tight.
I stopped working for a while due to a very bad accident and am living off pension, my husband earns enough to support us but not to the extreme where he’ll have too much disposable income.
Just 6 months ago, the daughter asked for money for dental implants.
I happily told my husband to be as generous as he can be since it’s not always the case and she rarely ask for money.
After that first time, she kept asking for more.
It never stopped.
One time it was grocery, next its day care bills, then phone bills.
Just a week ago she asked him to pay some of her bills because she doesn’t have a work now.
It’s becoming a habit and I think she’s too old to be asking him for support and this needs to stop.
He’s still dishing it out!
I told my husband how frustrated i am and he was even more upset and disappointed because im being unreasonable he said.
Now as of writing, he’s giving her $700 weekly and i just found out yesterday that we are behind rent.
I told him how i see him as a really good father but i dont think its right especially when we can barely pay housing and he just shut me off.
It’s been 3 days since we stopped talking.
AITA?”
He might think she should mind her own business.
But it kind of is her business, no?
