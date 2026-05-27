A Campus Parking Incident Escalates Into Vandalism and Towing After Fraternity President Parks Illegally

For some college students, being in a sorority or fraternity is a big part of the college experience. But imagine creating a fraternity that needs to be recognized by the college’s Greek council in order to have any privileges. What would you do if the president of another fraternity kept voting against you while everyone else, yes, literally everyone else, voted in your favor?

The college kids in this story are in that exact situation, and they are very upset, as you can imagine. Then, one day, they have a very easy opportunity to get revenge, and they decide to take it.

They even got a sorority involved to help make the revenge extra sweet.

Keep reading for all the details.

Campus “Hotshot” Decides to Park Illegally So back in college, we were attempting to start a chapter of a fraternity at our university. At the time we had created a local fraternity, but university rules stated that national backing was needed for recognition by the school’s Greek council. No council recognition meant that you had jack squat for privileges at the university: no right to advertise, no right to recruit, couldn’t even reserve a table in the commons. We needed Greek council recognition, which required unanimous support from all the current members.

They had a big problem.

Enter our antagonist… we’ll call him Richard. He might have been the easiest guy to hate on campus. His parents funded his tuition, his apartment, his Mustang, and his hair plugs (just a rumor, but his hair looked like someone threw black wax pellets at a white dartboard). Pasty pale, fatter than a walrus with a sweet tooth, and owner of the most punchable face this side of Jake Paul, literally everyone outside his fraternity disliked him. All that said, he had somehow become the president of the largest fraternity on campus (maybe his parents bought him that too), and he did not like us. Apparently a couple of the guys in our frat had the audacity to suggest that he wasn’t the coolest dude on earth (he was a firm believer of this opinion all the time).

Richard was seriously the only problem.

We had applied for recognition with national backing twice, and the only dissenting vote both times came from, you guessed it, Richard! That’s 3 other fraternities, and 4 sororities that wanted to let us in, but one group of jerks, led by Richard, keeping us out. We had other run-ins with him too: he had reported us for every small infraction that he could think of, called the cops on our parties once or twice, and just basically been a petty, spiteful pile of platypus droppings all day, every day. What comes after the backstory? Oh yea, the revenge!

Here’s some context about where they lived.

Our fraternity had 3 guys living in the closest apartment complex to campus. Being the closest apartments (and cheap), there were obviously a lot of Greek life members living there: several members of many of the sororities, and one apartment full of guys from Richard’s fraternity (sadly, not Richard himself… mommy and daddy paid for a place on the nicer side of town). As is always the case in apartment complexes, there is NEVER enough parking, and the owners of the complex had a lovely deal with the local towing company to profit off of anyone who parked even a tiny bit outside the rules. We all hated this until one glorious night when it worked in our favor.

It was almost too easy.

When Richard came to visit his fraternity brothers, he didn’t bother trying to look for a legal parking spot. Those were far away, and poor bulbous Richard would’ve had to walk more than the distance from his couch to his fridge. So being the privileged, gobbling jerk he was, he just parked on the grass… DIRECTLY BEHIND MY APARTMENT! Did I know what Richard’s car looked like? Yes, I knew what Richard’s car looked like. I immediately did 2 things: call all the guys in my fraternity over to watch the show and call the tow company.

They didn’t just watch.

Now, we could’ve just waited for the tow truck to come, and reveled in the inconvenience we caused Richard, but that wouldn’t have been fun. Once my fraternity brothers arrived, we found out that one of them was mechanically inclined and happened to know where the cabin air intake on a Mustang was located. So, we gathered up all the smelliest stuff in my apartment – long-expired condiments, fish sticks, and I think there was some nail polish remover (I don’t know why) – and smeared it all around the air intake… it was mid-summer. Back in my apartment, with everyone looking out the windows waiting for the tow truck to arrive like kids on Christmas waiting for Santa Clause, we had one more bit of inspiration. We called a girl in one of the sororities that we knew would have Richard’s number (and who also hated him… remember everyone did), and as soon as the tow truck arrived, we had her call him and say, “I think I see your car being towed.”

Keep reading for Richard’s reaction.

I didn’t think Richard could move that fast, but he came lumbering down from the apartment, like a grizzly bear on roller skates, and immediately started begging the tow truck driver to leave the car. If you’ve ever tried to beg someone with your car already halfway up on a rollback, you know how that went: no dice. Getting the car towed was nice, vandalizing the car was fun, but few things in my college experience topped the joy of watching that scene unfold.

It was time to celebrate.

Blubbery ol’ Richard was crying tears that probably smelled like Crisco and Axe body spray and watching his precious car get towed away with a look on his face like someone had just told him that he could only get lite mayonnaise for his sandwich. The cherry on top was finding out through the grapevine that he couldn’t figure out where the smell in his car was coming from for weeks. Did we celebrate with a couple 30 packs of cheap beer and an all-night drinking binge? Yes, yes we did (we were a fraternity after all).

But did they get to become an officially approved fraternity on campus after that? That’s the real question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve invited everyone to watch.

Another person likes the way the story was written.

Maybe this happened years ago before streaming was a thing.

I assume they didn’t watch outside because they may not have wanted him to know exactly who was responsible for getting his car towed. He already didn’t like them or their fraternity so getting even more on his bad side wouldn’t really help anything.

While it sounds like they found this revenge very satisfying, if Richard still voted against them, it didn’t help anything. I wonder if they did ever end up getting their fraternity approved…or not.

At least Richard hopefully learned his lesson that there are consequences to actions like parking illegally. It doesn’t matter how entitled you act or how much money your parents have, a tow truck will still tow your car.

That was one eventful evening!