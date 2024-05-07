May 7, 2024 at 6:55 am

Renter Claims Living In An All-Inclusive Resort Could Be Cheaper Than Renting An Apartment

by Matthew Gilligan

Could it be true…?

If so, a lot of folks out there might be changing their lifestyles in a hurry.

Here’s the deal: a man named Ben posted a video on TikTok and detailed how it might be cheaper to live in an all-inclusive resort as opposed to paying rent in a regular apartment these days.

Ben shared his monthly expenses with viewers and said the total adds up to $4,000.

He said, “And I only included stuff on here that you would also be able to get at an all-inclusive resort.”

Ben then looked at resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic on Expedia.

He found a resort in Mexico for $5,500 and one in the Dominican Republic for $7,500, but added that these options are “much more affordable when you realize if you go with one other person. That’s less than I would pay on my rent every month.”

Ben also said people could save money while living at resorts because of meals and using cleaning services.

Something to think about…

Check out his video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer told a crazy story.

Another TikToker shared their thoughts.

This viewer spoke the truth.

I think this probably depends on where you live.

That said, rent and mortgage costs are out of control everywhere.

