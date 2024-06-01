Her Son Was Called Into Principal’s Office, And His Mom Is Outraged When Principal Uses Her Son’s Face To Go Through His Phone
by Ryan McCarthy
Of all the updates phones have been getting recently, one of the most clutch is definitely the facial recognition software.
From being able to unlock your phone quickly while you’re in a rush to actually being able to pay or use passwords with just a glance, it’s really a godsend!
But not for everyone, especially the cheaters among us! I can’t tell you how many videos I’ve seen of a guy being exposed when his girlfriend unlocked his phone with his face while he was sleeping!
But one person I don’t think anyone expected these sneaky tactics from is our kids school!
But in TikTok user @keepingupwithamandaj, she said that’s exactly what her son’s principal did to try and find a video of a fight that had happened at their school!
Check it out!
Her video starts with a situation no Mom wants to be in, getting a call that her son was in the principal’s office! But she had prepared her child for situations like these…
“If there’s ever an issue and you’re uncomfortable, all you say is ‘I need to call my Mom. I would be more comfortable with my mom here.”
But what was truly ironic was that the son wasn’t even in trouble for something he had done!
“There was a fight, and he was not involved in the fight. He didn’t film the fight, but someone did. The video went around and my son happened to be one of the students that received the video.”
And when the principal had heard about the video going around, he wanted to get to the bottom of who had it!
“Someone had mentioned that my son had a copy of it, and this was like two weeks later, because when the fight happened the students broke it up.”
So the principal calls her son in, and demands to see the video. But he remembered what his mama taught him, and effectively lawyered up! “He said, I wanna call my Mom.”
Now she was quick to say that had she been there, she would have told her son to show the principal the video. But apparently he wasn’t waiting for Mom!
“The principal grabbed my son’s phone, which had a facial recognition lock on it, turned the phone around, and held it to my son’s face to unlock it!”
But as mad as she was at her kid’s invasion of privacy, her first thought was wondering whether it was even legal for the principal to do that!
“And even if it is legal, how would you feel about that as a parent? I didn’t hear nothing about this until my son got home!”
Now I’m not expert in personal privacy laws, but that definitely does NOT sound legal! I’m pretty sure cops aren’t even allowed to unlock your phone without a warrant!
Check out her story for yourself!
TikTok confirmed that this was absolutely out of line on the part of the school!
And this cop confirmed not even they’re allowed to do that when interrogating a suspect.
And for everyone saying kids don’t need phones in schools, this user argued that phones were keeping them safe.
This user even said if she was paying for the phone, then it was actually her property that they went through!
And even this principal thought their behavior was completely inappropriate!
Hey, my high school didn’t even let you have your phone in your pocket!
