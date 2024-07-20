A Know-It-All Golfer Was Teaching A Long-Time Golf Attendant How To Do His Job, So He Gets Back At Him By Charging His Account An Extra $40

Admit it. Isn’t it annoying when someone tries to tell us how we should do our job when we have been doing it perfectly for years?

Ugh. That’s why, in this story, when a golfer tells MC he was doing it wrong, he did a petty thing to get back at the know-it-all golfer.

Well, bet he doesn’t know he owes $40 for the golf cart he’s using!

You wanna tell me how to do my job? Enjoy the $40 fee. So, my buddy/roommate (let’s call him John) works as an attendant for a VERY fancy, expensive golf course. Membership only. The hours are pretty rough and the pay is OK, but he gets to golf for free, so it works for him. Lots of boomers and wealthy folks, though.

John was working one morning when Dave arrived.

The other morning, John had gotten to work before the crack of dawn. He’s tired, didn’t sleep well, but was doing his thing, setting up the range. About an hour or so into his shift, this older gentleman (let’s call him Dave) and a couple of his buddies come by in a golf cart.

Dave was teaching John how to do his job.

Dave starts telling John that he’s doing it wrong, and if he does it this other way, then it should be much easier. John kinda laughs it off, but he’s been working there for nearly 2 years, so it’s not like he’s new at this. He tries to do it the way Dave suggested. It is, in fact, not easier to do it that way. John gets irked because it’s 6:30am, and this man is trying to tell him how to do his job.

Here’s how John got back at him…

Well, when John gets back to the clubhouse, he checks the sheets to see who is out on the course. It’s super early, and there aren’t a lot of people out, so it’s not hard for him to figure out which one is Dave. John notices that on the sheet, Dave said he wasn’t taking a golf cart (it’s a little box you check), and, thus, he wasn’t charged the $40 fee that members pay for a cart. John informs the supervisor and manager, and they make sure it gets charged to his account. It’s not much, but it felt good.

