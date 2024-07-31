Neighbor Told Her She Needs To Throw A Party Because She’s New To The Neighborhood, But She Doesn’t See Why She Should Cave To The Pressure

I’m gonna say right off the bat that this story made me laugh out loud.

And I think you’ll see what I mean when you read it!

It’s totally absurd!

Get started now and see if you think the woman who wrote it did anything wrong…

AITA for not following my neighborhood’s “tradition”? “I (f25) have just moved into a neighborhood a couple weeks ago and so far it has been very peaceful. From the neighbors that have came up to me, everyone has been very friendly and welcoming which I really appreciate since I’m not from around the town. I have noticed that some neighbors have been having frequent parties the last couple of weeks but I chalked it up to it being celebrations since I know one neighbor’s daughter just graduated high school, and July 4th is coming up. I have been to some of these parties to get to know the other neighbors better and one person who really stands out to me is this one neighbor, Melinda.

Say what?

At a neighbor’s party she came up to me and introduced herself and we talked for a while. This is when I learned about the “Newest Neighbor Party”. Apparently, the newest neighbor is supposed to throw a grand party showing off their home and entertain the neighborhood as a whole thing. Melinda told me since I was the newest neighbor, it was my duty to. I thought Melinda was joking when she told me this as it didn’t make sense to me and I laughed. This seemed to have had made Melinda a little angry, as she said she was serious and it was a tradition in the neighborhood and that I had 2 weeks to host a party.

Good grief!

This was 2 weeks ago. Yesterday was the day I was supposed to do this “tradition” but I happily stayed in bed. Melinda and a couple neighbors came and rang on the doorbell but I ignored them and enjoyed binge watching childhood shows. I decided to go outside today and Melinda came up to me furious, saying that I didn’t do the tradition and that I was being a bad neighbor. The thing is however, I asked some other people about this “tradition” and they have heard some people do it, but mostly never really mentioned it to be a reoccurring thing that each new person in the neighborhood should do.

Get the heck outta here!

I told Melinda that I wouldn’t be throwing a party anytime soon as I didn’t feel comfortable with the thought of people coming into my home let alone me having to entertain them. Melinda got angry, saying that the neighborhood is like a “big family” and stormed off. I let it go, but the neighbors that were with Melinda at my house that night have been telling me I should’ve just did the party and that I’m leaving a bad impression. I think my reason is justified, but I’m not really sure. AITA?”

This is how Reddit users reacted.

One reader said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

This individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

I would’ve laughed in her face!

Some people have all the nerve.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.